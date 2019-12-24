Steve L. Schulz: Mistletoe - myth and minutia

A member of the Santalaceae plant family, the name Mistletoe comes from a very old English term meaning “Bird dung on a twig”. There are nearly 500 species and over 1,000 subspecies in 46 genera worldwide and 26 species native to North America.
Santa Barbara County is home to 10 different species in two genera.
The genus Arceuthobium consists of five species of dwarf mistletoe and the genus Phoradendron also has five species. All of the members of the Santalaceae family are parasitic plants, with a majority of them being poisonous perennials growing on the roots and branches of trees and shrubs.
Description:
Mistletoe is found in forests of the world from the tropics to the arctic. It is a flowering shrub ranging in size from six inches to five feet in height.
The plant is considered a hemi-parasite because it is capable of photosynthesis for most of its primary growth.
Mistletoe does share some of the nutrients it produces with the host but the amount is negligible.
The root system of mistletoe invades the vascular tissue of the host and uses the water and nutrients being transported within the phloem and xylem. Many Mistletoe species are host specific and can only live on a single plant species or genus. In the rain forests of Africa and South America, there are mistletoe species that only parasitize other mistletoe species.
The members of the genus Arceuthobium – Dwarf Mistletoe – grow only on coniferous trees and shrubs. The leaves are small and scale-like triangular or rectangular in shape, with rounded corners, ranging in size from less than 1/8 inch to ½ inch long.
The leaf color varies from lime green to yellow, orange and rust red. Flowers occur in early spring, are white to pale yellow, inconspicuous and unisexual.
The flowers are pollinated primarily by bees and form a single-seeded opalescent berry ranging in color from white to yellow, orange or red.
Arceuthobium abietinum; Fir Dwarf Mistletoe, A. californicum; Sugar Pine Dwarf Mistletoe, A. divaricatum; Pinyon Dwarf Mistletoe and A. occidentale; Grey Pine Dwarf Mistletoe are all host specific.
Arceuthobium campylopodium: Western Dwarf Mistletoe and A. cyanocarpum, Desert Dwarf Mistletoe are found primarily in pines and Junipers but can be found on many other conifer species throughout the desert southwest.
The genus Phoradendron consists of five species, three of which are parasitize conifers.
Phoradendron densum: dense mistletoe, only infests California Juniper. P. libocedri; only lives on Incense Cedars. P. pauciflora parasitizes fir trees. P. villosum; grows on evergreen and deciduous Oaks throughout the Western United States and P. macrophyllum; which is found throughout North America and prefers any and all deciduous trees.
Toxicity and Medicinal Use:
Mistletoe produces several substances toxic to most insect and animal species. The toxins are divided into two groups: Visctoxins and Phoratoxins.
Viscotoxins are found in the European species of mistletoe in the genus Viscum and contain alkaloids and lectins.

Phoratoxins contain thionins and lectins, which are proteins that readily bond with sugar molecules. In high concentrations, the toxins disrupt the ability of cells to absorb nutrients and can temporarily depolarize cell membranes. No deaths have been reported from the accidental consumption of mistletoe containing phoratoxins.
Mistletoe has been used as a medicine for a long time.
The Chinese use their native species as a pain reliever for joints and muscles, for long or difficult labor and help heal wounds.
In Europe, mistletoe tea made from the genus Viscum, was a panacea for ailments too long to list and in large doses is fatal.
Native Americans also made a tea of many of the mistletoe species to treat pain and heal wounds.
Steve Schulz is one of the initial founders of the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden and currently serves as the organization's garden coordinator.