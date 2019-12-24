Steve L. Schulz: Mistletoe - myth and minutia

Mistletoe mythology:

Mistletoe has been used for millennia as a sacred plant capable of bringing good luck and prosperity to its worshipers.

The Greek and Roman cultures used mistletoe in ceremonies to communicate with dead ancestors and show visions of the future.

The Story of Aeneas and the Golden Bough, from Greek mythology is one of the most famous of the tales of mistletoe.

Norse mythology has the story of Baldr the Beautiful who was killed with a dart or arrow made of a mistletoe stem. Baldr was the son of the goddess Frigg and was given the gift of foresight. One of his visions showed his own death by the use of a plant. Frigg made a contract with all of the plants that grow in the soil and seas to not harm her son Baldr.

Unfortunately Loki the god of mischief found a loophole in the contract with mistletoe.

Being a parasitic plant, it does not grow in soil and was not included in the contract with Frigg. Baldr died from the mistletoe wound and was mourned by all the other gods of the AEsir. Frigg’s tears became the pearlescent berries and she decreed that mistletoe would become a symbol of peace and friendship.

The Druids and Gaelic culture of the British Isles worshiped mistletoe as a sacred plant, primarily because it grew on their sacred oak trees. It was hung over doorways and in the interior of rooms to ward off evil spirits.

The kissing tradition is the remnant of ancient fertility ceremonies and winter solstice celebrations. The interest in Druid culture reborn in the 18th century England is the start of the kissing tradition. It started as a local custom of kissing anyone who entered a room where mistletoe was hung. The local custom soon spread throughout England and the British colonies and is now a worldwide phenomenon.

The most obvious fertility aspect of mistletoe is that it is evergreen growth found on deciduous host plants and represents the continuing life-force and the return of spring. European mistletoe; Viscum album has leaves that are arranged in opposite pairs along the stems and have flowers and berries that form at the leaf nodes and appear to look like human anatomy.