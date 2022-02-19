Stearns Wharf turns 150: Exploring the vital role of 3 historic piers | Judith Dale

Today, piers and wharfs are more tourist and recreation facilities than transportation necessities. Most farm products and manufactured goods are now transported by truck on modern interstate highways or railroads.
But that has not always been the case.
Until the early 1900s and the advent of the coastal railroad line, ships were the primary mode of transporting goods and passengers up and down the California coast. Ships required piers and wharfs (I will use the two words interchangeably in this article) to load and unload the cargo. Three of these pier sites still survive in Santa Barbara County: Stearns Wharf, Goleta Pier and Gaviota Pier.
Gaviota Pier
The most important pier in the history of the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys is the Gaviota Pier, which was built in 1875 by the Dibblee and Hollister families. In 1866, these two families had bought most of the 74,000-acre Rancho Refugio land grant from the decedents of the original grantee Jose Francisco Ortega. The Dibblee-Hollister partnership owned several land grants in the area and were significant producers of ranch and farm products. They needed the pier to ship their products to cities up and down the coast and to Asia.
Since the Gaviota Pass had opened by then, the farmers and ranchers in the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys could transport their goods and drive their livestock to the pier for shipment. A route to the sea was a significant economic boon to the two valleys that now had a greatly expanded market for their products. Every week, steamers from the Pacific Coast Steamship Co. would stop at the pier to load up goods including wool, livestock, lumber and grain.
The 1,000-foot-long pier at Gaviota, called Port Orford, was constructed by Thomas Bard. From 1875 to 1901, the dock at Port Orford was the primary shipping outlet for central Santa Barbara County. Although the Southern Pacific Railroad had completed routes through California many years prior, the area that became known as The Gap was left isolated without direct rail service. The Gap was a portion of the coastline between Santa Margarita and Ellwood near Santa Barbara.
The railroad had considered going through Los Olivos and the San Marcos Pass or Gaviota Pass, but it was determined that the land was too rugged for both these routes. The Southern Pacific Railroad decided to follow the more gradual, although longer, coastline route. Because of the many creeks flowing to the ocean in the area, many trestles had to be built. The largest trestle, 811 feet long, was constructed at the mouth of the Gaviota Creek in November 1900. The first train through the gap was on March 31, 1901. Direct rail travel was now available from San Francisco to Los Angeles. A train depot was established at Gaviota, and soon rail transport replaced steamship stops at Port Orford. The pier lost most of its business and was mostly destroyed in a 1912 storm.
However, the Gaviota area grew as it became a rural outpost inhabited by ranchers, rail workers and people working at the nearby oil plants. In 1916, the Hollister family opened a store in Gaviota at the edge of the Hollister Ranch. Eventually, there was a motel, gas station and restaurant. In 1951, Santa Barbara County built a new pier near the Old Port Orford wharf site. In 1952, the county gave Gaviota Beach to the state of California. In 1967, thousands of acres surrounding the beach were added and became Gaviota State Park. The railroad trestle remains a scenic part of Gaviota Beach.
As you walk out on today's Gaviota Pier, think about without a pier at that location, the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys would not have developed into thriving agricultural centers. As a result, our economic development would not have been as successful.
Goleta Pier
The present Goleta Pier, popular with fishermen, tourists and locals, was not the first pier in the Goleta area. The first pier was down the beach about half a mile. It was called More's Landing. Like what the Gaviota Pier did for the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys, More’s Landing did for the Goleta Valley, allowing it to become a vibrant farming and ranching area. In the summer of 1874, Thomas Wallace More completed the construction of a 900-foot pier just east of the mouth of the Goleta slough. The pier helped Goleta economically as the area became a coastal port of call, which gave it equal status to Santa Barbara in the shipping industry. Historians say that More’s Landing literally put Goleta on the map.
More's decision to build the pier was one of necessity. Goleta farmers were producing lots of products that needed to be shipped promptly. Also, they needed to import equipment and supplies to increase the size and productivity of their farms. Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara was too small and up to 30 miles away from some of the ranches. Also, More and his brothers had begun mining the asphalt flow that was on their property. (NOTE: Asphalt was in great demand as the streets in larger cities were starting to be paved with asphalt. San Francisco and New Orleans streets were being paved with More’s Goleta asphalt.) Farmers were pleased as the county awarded More a franchise for the pier, with rates the same as Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara. The farmers brought their livestock, lima beans, honey, walnuts, barley and other products to the new pier via More Ranch Road from Hollister Avenue. As a result, Goleta's agricultural economy boomed.
More's landing suffered extensive damage in 1889 when a strong storm destroyed much of the pier, spilling tons of lima beans, corn, lumber and asphalt into the ocean. The More family rebuilt the landing, and it remained in use until 1901, when the new railroad took most of its business. It slowly decayed. Eventually, winter storms erased More's landing from the coastline.
Later, a new pier was built and used by the Federal Department of Forestry and the military during World War II. The entire area of today’s airport, Goleta Beach Park, and UCSB became a Marine Corps training base during the war. In addition, the pier was used as a launching platform to train the Marines for ocean airplane crashes and parachute landings. In 1949, the federal government granted Goleta Beach to Santa Barbara County. In 1953, California became the new owner but leased the park back to the county. A major reconstruction of the pier took place in 1954. In 1970, Goleta Beach was granted back to Santa Barbara County. In the 1980s, the pier was renovated and lengthened. Today, the pier has a boat crane and railing space for fishermen. It is reported to be one of the best fishing piers in California.
Stearns Wharf
Stearns Wharf is Santa Barbara's most visited attraction. It was named after local lumberman John P. Stearns and is California's oldest working wharf. The pier was built in 1872, and it served both the passenger and freight shipping needs of residents. Today, the wharf is 2,300 feet long and has an area of 3.8 acres supported by 2,307 pilings. There are 17 businesses on the wharf, including restaurants, a shellfish market, a bait and tackle shop, tourist shops, a Channel Islands exhibit hall and a marine museum.
During a severe storm in 1878, a Chinese ship crashed into the wharf, destroying 1,000 feet of decking. In 1887, the wharf almost collapsed due to overuse and lack of maintenance. Also, the railroad came to Santa Barbara that same year, signaling a decline in ship traffic. Responding to the railroad's arrival, Stearns built a 1,450-foot railroad spur onto the wharf to quickly transfer lumber from ships to flat rail cars. Unfortunately, the spur proved too expensive to maintain and was closed after being battered by more than a decade of storms.
Today, a small portion of the spur houses the Sea Center marine museum and the Nature Conservancy exhibit hall.
Fire is a considerable threat to piers, and Stearns Wharf is no exception.
In 1921, the Potter Hotel burned down, and 50 mph winds blew sparks onto the wharf's pilings as well as the palm trees along West Beach. In 1973, the Harbor Restaurant was destroyed by fire, closing the wharf for eight years. Then, in June 1986, the spur housing the Sea Center and Nature Conservancy caught on fire from a faulty water pump. Again, the area was closed for six months.
Severe storms are another threat to piers.
In February 1983 and December 1987, severe storms heavily damaged the wharf. The 1983 storm caused over $500,000 in damages. In 1987, a fierce storm caused a barge and fishing boat to break free from their moorings, and they smashed into the wharf. Over 30 pilings were knocked out, causing the wharf to sag near the beach. Damage was estimated at over $100,000, and the wharf had to be closed.
The wharf refuses to go down, and on Jan. 1, Stearns Wharf turned 150 years old. Currently, the wharf is owned by the city of Santa Barbara, costs roughly $2 million a year to maintain, but creates around $20 million in revenue for the city. To celebrate its 150-year history, the wharf merchants offer specials on the first Wednesday of the month. Also, the city is planning family-friendly events along the 2,300-foot-long pier on Wharf Wednesdays. The final celebration will be in October and will include a fireworks show.
As you drive up and down the Central Coast, it is easy to go by the piers and not give them a thought. But, think about how different our history would be if they had not been built in the 1800s. Horse-drawn wagons over rough roads would have been the only means of transport as the railroad had not yet arrived in our area. Ships became the primary long-haul mode of transportation for supplies and people, and piers were the only way to load and offload the ships. Without the three piers in our area, our diverse agricultural, economic and cultural heritage would not be what it is today.