Heart of the Valley

William Goodwin Dana left mark on Central Coast | Heart of the Valley

Nov. 16 Heart of the Valley talk to feature great-great grandson

Shirley Contreras: William Goodwin Dana left mark on Central Coast

Capt. William Goodwin Dana

Captain William Goodwin Dana, a Yankee who had sailed to China and India on one of his uncle’s ships, was born in Boston in 1797.

He arrived in Santa Barbara in 1825 as the master of the brig, “Waverly,” where he married Maria Josefa Carrillo, daughter of Don Carlos Antonio Carrillo at Santa Barbara on Aug. 29, 1828. Although the couple had 21 children, eight died in infancy.

In 1837, Dana was awarded the 17,888 acres Rancho Nipomo by Gov. Alvarado, and built a house for his growing family. From his home high on a hill, the Rancho extended as far as the eye could see in all directions, a necessity, as Indians were prone to steal horses and cattle.

Shirley Contreras: William Goodwin Dana left mark on Central Coast
A photo of George and Mary Kay Dana's children Leslie and Joe working cattle was part of a ranching display in 2015 at the Dana Adobe.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

