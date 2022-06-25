The early settlers in the Santa Maria Valley had issues with the grizzlies, which killed many of their animals and, in general, caused much fear.
The typical rancho vaquero, who rode a horse as if he grew up on its back, roped horses and bears as easily as he could tie his neckerchief.
Even though roping grizzlies was considered to be a sport, it was dangerous and not recommended for the novice. Since a wounded grizzly fears nothing, the vaquero’s life often depended on his own expertise as well as the speed of the horse he rode.
Later, when Americans began to settle in the area, bull and bear fights became sporting events that proved to be both horrifying and fascinating.
After a grizzly was captured by the vaqueros, it was hauled into camp to fight a vicious horse-goring, snorting bull.
The resulting gory spectacle delighted the spectators who had come to place bets on the battle of the beasts and the betting was high.
The bear, which had two of his paws tied, crouched as low as it could, sometimes even digging a hole beneath it so that it might bring the bull down to a position vulnerable to its teeth and claws.
In the meantime, the bull always tried to get the bear up on its hind legs so that it could spear it with his horns. The fight continued until one, and sometimes both, of the beasts were dead.
Later, when the West’s new financial capital opened in San Francisco, the money brokers adopted “bear” and “bull” investment language in that the “bear” speculator would hold off buying until prices fell to his supposed advantage.
On the other hand, the “bull” speculator would buy stock, confident that its price would continue to rise and increase in value.
These terms eventually found their way back to the American Stock Exchange and have become part of a stockbroker’s vocabulary.
However, grizzlies were dangerous animals and much feared by the early settlers.
Winston Wickenden once told me of his great-grandfather, Benjamin Foxen, having a grizzly chained to a tree in front of his house.
When the stage came through, the passengers were fascinated by the sight. How the bear happened to be chained to the tree, or who released it and how, are questions Wickenden couldn’t answer.
Francis Z. Branch, owner of the Arroyo Grande Rancho, was infuriated by a grizzly that was killing cows and calves near his ranch house.
One day, when another cow was attacked, he decided to tackle this problem head-on and get rid of this confounded grizzly.
Since bears were notorious for returning to the sight of a kill for one last meal, Branch had a hole dug near the dead cow.
After filling the hole with brush and covering it with heavy timbers, he and a friend jumped down into this pit and waited with their rifles ready to shoot when the bothersome cattle killer returned.
After crouching in the pit for some hours, the men caught sight of an immense grizzly and her cub approaching the dead cow.
Carefully poking their guns through the concealed cover of the pit, the hunters fired shots, but instead of hitting the mother bear, they killed the cub.
The pitiful cries of the dying cub so enraged the mother that she rushed in a circle around her dead cub, looking up into the trees and tearing great chunks of bark and wood from them with her long claws and teeth, trying to destroy whatever it was that had killed her cub.
The two frightened men who were huddled in the pit didn’t dare make a noise. They spent the entire night and half of the next day crouched in their narrow quarters hoping against hope that the bear wouldn’t find them.
When the bear finally went away, they made a dash for home.
Years later, when Branch was reminiscing with his family, he said, “Right then and there was when I decided to always hunt bears above ground. It’s safer.”
Because of the bear hunting, the bull and bear fights and women leaving poison-laced animal fat outside for the bears to eat, grizzlies eventually became a rarity on the Central Coast. However, to this day, occasional reports of bears being sighted appear in the news.
I’ve never seen one nor am looking forward to the day when one happens to cross my path. Haven’t yet heard of any state legislative action in this matter. Have you?