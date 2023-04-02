Ormond P. Paulding was born near Damascus, Syria, in September 1846. He enlisted in the Union forces in February 1863 in Company A, 69th Ohio Infantry, and was with Gen. William T. Sherman during his march to the sea.
Although the Civil War, bitterly fought for four years, came to an end in April 1865, the scars lived on.
Many veterans who had fought on both sides of the War Between the States moved to California, with some taking up homesteads in the dust and windswept Santa Maria Valley. Although wanting to put the past behind them, the men found that memories die hard.
On May 28, 1911, an observance of Decoration Day was held at the Presbyterian Church with a special healing service led by the Revs. Cope, Rhodes, Nelson and Weaver.
Veterans and ladies of the Woman's Relief Corps assembled at Hart's Hall before marching to the church where reserved sets awaited them. As the column approached the church, John H. Haydon, of Kentucky, a “reconstructed Confederate soldier,” stood at the door with open arms.
As the Rev. F.S. Nelson struck the first notes of “Onward Christian Soldiers,” the former “Johnny Rebs” and “Billy Grays” (some with faltering steps), marched into the church, followed by the WRC ladies.
With special music being prepared for the event and Bessie Conkey and Edna Crest both singing solos, the service was both dignified and solemn. According to the Santa Maria Times, “Reverend Nelson delivered a magnificent address filled with patriotism and enthusiasm, doing equal justice to the Blues and the Grays alike."
On the following Tuesday, members of the Grand Army of the Republic assembled at Hart's Hall, where carriages and automobiles awaited to transport them to a memorial service at the cemetery where George Lincoln acted as master of ceremonies.
After Litti Paulding opened the program by reading the Gettysburg Address, post commander Henry H. Woodruff of the Appomattox Post #50, GAR of Oakland, was escorted to the stand, along with commander R. Yelkins acting as colorbearer for Foot's Post #89 of the GAR. Speaking in a loud and clear voice, Woodruff gave touching words honoring the brave men who were lost in the great battle.
After the Rev. J.E. Cope closed the service with benediction and the order to break ranks was given, all participants in the ceremony placed flowers on the graves of the departed.
The veterans returned to Hart's Hall at noon to take their places as honored guests of the WRC.
The poem, “My Thoughts on Abraham Lincoln,” was recited and the ceremony came to an official close.
Although there was no settlement in Santa Maria at the time of the Civil War, the bodies of 48 veterans of the war (42 fought with the Grand Army of the Republic and six with the Confederate Army) now lie in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.