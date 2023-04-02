The scars of the Civil War lived on

Dr. O.P. Paulding in 1911.

Ormond P. Paulding was born near Damascus, Syria, in September 1846. He enlisted in the Union forces in February 1863 in Company A, 69th Ohio Infantry, and was with Gen. William T. Sherman during his march to the sea.

 Courtesy Santa Maria Historical Society

Although the Civil War, bitterly fought for four years, came to an end in April 1865, the scars lived on.

Many veterans who had fought on both sides of the War Between the States moved to California, with some taking up homesteads in the dust and windswept Santa Maria Valley. Although wanting to put the past behind them, the men found that memories die hard.

On May 28, 1911, an observance of Decoration Day was held at the Presbyterian Church with a special healing service led by the Revs. Cope, Rhodes, Nelson and Weaver.

Dr. O.P. Paulding was a longtime physician, serving as health officer for Santa Barbara County. He is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

