The raging fire of 1900 at Main Street and Broadway

During the early years of the 20th century, there wasn’t much available in the way of firefighting. Santa Maria had a two-wheeled cart with 100 to 300 feet of hose coiled around it at its disposal in the jail on Miller Street. Whenever there was a fire, the owner of town Transport Company would hitch the cart to his wagon and tow it to the scene of the fire.
Such was the case on Jan. 11, 1900, when the sounds of pealing church bells and the sight of the glaring sinister skies above the city awakened the residents to the fury of a major fire in their midst.
The townspeople quickly rushed to the scene where a motley army of firefighters was formed to help fight the fire that was raging out of control at the Santa Maria Hotel, located in the southwest block of Main Street at Broadway.
The fire was first discovered in the hotel kitchen where a light breeze caused it to quickly spread out, enveloping the entire light wooden structure in flames. While the bucket brigade was desperately trying to fight the fire, another group took off to awaken the sleeping residents and to get them out of the burning building.
Although everyone escaped without injury, with many fleeing with only the clothes on their backs, they were grateful to be alive despite of the loss of their personal property.
Brave men and women fought side by side to battle the fire and to save valuable property and lives, and even more importantly, to keep the fire from burning down the entire town.
Still the fire raged on.
Haslam’s, considered to be fireproof because of its brick walls, had an army of volunteers remove its stock of general merchandise and pile it in the streets, with William Mead’s and T.A. Jones' store quickly following the lead.
In the meantime, Haslam’s oil tanks ignited, sending up dark, ominous clouds of smoke, further alarming both the firefighters and those spectators who were caught in the paralysis of fear.
The frightening possibility of the acetylene generator in the rear of Mead’s Store exploding from the intense heat of the fire gave the firefighters additional strength and purpose as they continued to fight the fire’s raging fury.
However, the chemical engine, which had long been standing idle, with the general public’s general opinion that it was a useless waste of public funds, was brought out and miraculously put the firefighters’ greatest fears to rest.
By the time the fire had finally come to rest in the ashes of its own destruction, it had plowed its way to the alley, taking with it all of the wooden structures and outhouses.
On the south, where another bucket brigade had been boldly holding the fierce fire onslaught at bay, the corrugated iron walls of the Jones building and the brick walls on the two sides of the burned block stopped the fire in its tracks.
Although there were no serious casualties or personal injuries, the Santa Maria Hotel, along with its uninsured bar furniture and liquor stock, was a total loss, while Haslam’s was only slightly damaged.
Much credit was given to Hattie Hart (19 years old at the time), who, while her father was busy trying to save his other properties from going up in flames, was able to fire up the engine and start the pumps to prevent the water supply from being exhausted.
During the aftermath of this inferno, people were thankful to those who had so bravely fought the fire. They realized the value of brick walls, fireproof buildings, an ample water supply and even more, the need for adequate preparation for possible disasters such as this in the future.