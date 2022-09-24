The early independent pioneers of the Santa Maria Valley | Heart of the Valley

Surrounded by Mexican land grants, our windswept sandy Santa Maria Valley and hilly areas were neglected until the government had them surveyed into townships and the land became open to homesteaders.
To claim property under the Homestead Act of 1862, the prospective homeowner (over the age of 21) needed to be either a citizen of the United States or plan to be, and he had to be head of the household.
Furthermore, the homesteader was required to improve the property by building a house and farm for a living.
After five years, he could obtain title to the property. However, ownership of property was no bed of roses, and the trials and tribulations of the homesteaders who settled in the area which eventually became Santa Maria are legendary.
Rudolph Cook’s house, the first in Santa Maria, stood on property that later became known as the south side of Main and McClelland streets, and one day home of the Gaiety Theater. The two-story structure, hardly pretentious, was built with lumber hauled from San Luis Obispo, had two rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, and was finished in October 1869.
There were no fences in Santa Maria's early days, as the ocean freight charges for shipping from San Francisco made the purchase of lumber prohibitive.
As a result of open lands, farmers were plagued by wild horses that swept over the Valley in vast herds that trampled or ate what crops the pioneers could grow in this vast wasteland. In hopes of salvaging their crops, the men dug ditches to a depth of about 2 or 3 feet deep into the grounds and created mounds of earth about 2 feet high and 2 feet wide, with a few sticks placed at the top as sort of a rudimentary fence. These ditches helped to turn back some of the invaders.
The wild horses were small and wiry. Settlers got together and either shot the pests or ran them into corrals. One of the corrals was located about 10 miles southwest of the present Santa Maria. Another was located about 4 miles south of town. The corrals, 60 feet wide and circular in shape, held from 200 to 250 head. Some of the captured horses were sold to some people from out of town.
The last drive took place around 1875.
Grasshoppers were particularly bad in the early 1870s when they bred and hatched in crevices on the hills of Rancho Suey, across the river from the Valley. Not having wings for the first two days, they didn't leave the vicinity of their hatching, but when their wings formed and grew, aided by the wind from the mountains and guided by instinct, they descended on the Valley in big clouds so thick that they obscured the sun and the day grew dark as night.
Pioneers were helpless as the millions of grasshoppers rolled over them in a belt 10 miles wide. Covering two to three miles per day, they cleaned out the country as they passed through. They kept going for 10 miles or more, finally stopping at the sand hills south and east and as far as Orcutt, where they seemed to peter out. Although the horses and cattle needed to be protected, the chickens and turkeys feasted on hoppers all daylong. Even though the grasshopper infestation boosted egg production, the yolks were as red as blood.
Wheat and barley were the Valley's first principal crops and flourished until unseasonable rains caused rust to destroy the wheat. Sand blown by successive winds cut off tender barley shoots close to the ground.
Although a few of the early settlers sold out and returned to their homes back East, most stayed and struggled to overcome these obstacles.
Such was the principle that governed the early independent pioneers of the Santa Maria Valley.
