Sports added at Santa Maria Union High School
Buy Now

Santa Maria Union

High School junior and football player Bill Massa in 1939.

 Contributed photo

Prior to 1891, high schools in California could only be built and maintained in incorporated towns and cities. This made it difficult, if not impossible, for small communities to support a high school without generous donations from private parties.

This changed in March 1891 when the state Legislature passed the Union High School Act, which gave the right for adjoining districts to incorporate themselves as a Union High School district.

The Santa Maria Union High School (covering Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Orcutt, Sisquoc, Gary and Los Alamos) opened for the fall semester in 1891 with sessions being held in a room located in a brick grammar school on Main Street. The school’s first principal, George Russell, received a salary of $80 per month.

Sports added at Santa Maria Union High School
Buy Now

Santa Maria Union

High School’s 1942 football team.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0