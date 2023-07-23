Sports added at Santa Maria Union High School

Prior to 1891, high schools in California could only be built and maintained in incorporated towns and cities. This made it difficult, if not impossible, for small communities to support a high school without generous donations from private parties.
This changed in March 1891 when the state Legislature passed the Union High School Act, which gave the right for adjoining districts to incorporate themselves as a Union High School district.
The Santa Maria Union High School (covering Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Orcutt, Sisquoc, Gary and Los Alamos) opened for the fall semester in 1891 with sessions being held in a room located in a brick grammar school on Main Street. The school’s first principal, George Russell, received a salary of $80 per month.
When the high school opened, 44 students were enrolled, with 14 freshmen, nine “middlers,” 18 juniors and three seniors.
All classrooms were equipped with desks or chairs and a four-foot blackboard.
By the early 1902, when it became obvious that the old school buildings weren't going to be large enough for the growing numbers of incoming students, bonds were passed providing $400,000 to tear down the old school buildings and put up new structures.
The school, colors, red and white, were adopted in 1903, the same year that the “Saint” became the school’s mascot.
In December 1905, additional construction was completed, doubling the size of the high school.
While only four students graduated from the school in 1894 (in Lucas Hall as the high school building was still under construction), interested townspeople and dedicated educators, such as Ida Twitchell Blochman and George Russell, worked hard for accreditation by the State University. Accreditation was finally achieved in 1902 even though the school only had four teachers on its staff.
Between 1893 and 1904, a total of 225 students had graduated from Santa Maria High School.
Because the enrollment was so small during those early years, the high school didn’t offer anything in the way of sports as there weren’t enough students to form a team.
In 1903, baseball was introduced as the first sport to be played at the high school.
The 1906 Review named Elwood Bryant as playing third base for the team; Harold Stonier as substitute; Marion Rice covering second base; Dick Doane as substitute; Mac Langlois as shortstop; Walter Elliot as pitcher and team captain; Lou Langlois as catcher; Emmett Trott as playing centerfield and team manager; Albert Bonetti in left field; and Chester Davis in right field.
A girls’ basketball team, formed in 1906, included Olga Kortner as guard; Teresa McDonald also playing guard, Phoebe Parsons as a substitute; Alpha Jones at back center; Ora Harris as forward and team captain; Gertrude Smith played center; and Litti Paulding as forward.
In 1907, of the four games scheduled, the girls lost three of them; the opposing team never showed up for the other game. However, the following year the team had better luck as it won two games out of three.
A track team was formed the following year with runners Paul Orin, Albert Bonetti, William Rice, Elwood Bryant, Stanley McFadden, Mac Langlois, Lee Carter, Roy Tunnell, Lou Langlois, Edward Jones and Landon Bagby. Bagby also served as the team’s manager.
Football was introduced 1919 with Louis N. Crawford serving as coach. Crawford, a famed architect, later designed many buildings in the valley, including Santa Maria City’s Hall.
Theodore Twitchell served as captain of the team as well as quarterback. Darl Patterson played the position of fullback. Howard Evans played both fullback and line as did Daniel Curryer. Kenneth Adam, Douglas Smith and Lawrence Wylie were the team’s halfbacks, while Clayton Gunnell, Otis Webb and Kenneth Kennedy played end. Achille Tomasini played tackle as did Ernest Righetti. Wilfred Rutherford and Paul Sword played guard and Paul Toy and Raymond Strong played the historic team’s center.
The high school won its first football league championship in 1923. Some of the players included William Tomasini, Maurice Stephan and Leo Acquistapace.
With buildings coming down as new structures were going up, the final construction project, completed around 1925, resulted in Santa Maria Union High School being one of the most modern architectural achievements in the nation.
The school had a swimming team that produced many world-class swimmers. It saw John Paulsen go to the Olympics as part of the United States swimming team in 1932, and Eugene Lenz, class of 1955, go to the Olympics in Italy in 1964. Other great swimmers were Cassius Purkiss, Roger Hatch, Allan Stewart and Dorwin Coy.
The 1932 swimming team, under the training of supervisor Charles Taylor and the expert coaching of Paul Nelson at the Santa Maria Plunge, was considered to be the best in the history of the school.
As the years passed, each class produced more than its share of students who managed to make both local and national names for themselves, while many other graduates distinguished themselves in their own special fields of endeavor throughout the country.
Some others, graduates of Santa Maria Union High School and Righetti High School, who distinguished themselves in various sports in the Santa Maria Valley included: Les Webber, Eddie Johnson, Ron Johnson, Lucien Evaro, Joe Talaugon, the Brumana brothers, Bob Bryan, Fred Amigo, Cappy Harada, Lalo Perez, Richard Thompson, Delmo Abatti, Joe Tibbles, Bob Bettiga, Louie Nunez, Charles Hietz, Richard Warne, Ray Smith, Mili Acquistapace, Jim Draper, Wayne Hollingsworth, Jack Venable, Bob Parlier, Haynes Jones, Al Bettiga, Bob Wickenden, Otis Logan, Al Truochio, Forest Smith, Joaquin Razo, Bob Silvas, Hank Curaza, Santos Talaugon, Al Kirchoff, Elizar Ruiz, Mike Buentiempo, Chuck Feliz, Bobby Rivas, Paul Veglia, Al Hibbard, Aurelio Lopez, Gary Silva, Ray Estalio, Peter Rivas, Vic Veglia, Rennie Pili, Ariston Julian, Mark Brunell, Robin Ventura, Rudy Bondietti, Dickie Maretti, Frank Reyes, Norman Pezzoni, the Kittiwaga brothers, Blas Torres, Ernie Carbreana, Ralph Antunez, Gil Harper, Al Battiga Bryn Smtih, Norman Johnson, Buddy Spears, Bert Gill, Allan Stewart, Rollo Crew, Mack Petty, Roy Imammura, Ted Davison, Smokey Silva, George Aratani, Dick Bealle, Steve Patterson, Butch Simas, Mike Draper, Ricky Johnson James Steels and Eddie Johnson.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.