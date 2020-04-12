Shirley Contreras: Yaemon Minami persevered as 'the lettuce king'

By the 1940s, when his business was known as “General Farms,” he was doing a $3 million annual business here.

Everything came to a halt when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and government officials came to pick up Yataro Minami and his father, Yaemon, at midnight, Dec. 7, 1941.

For the next five years, the two men went from one detention camp to another all over the west, and wound up in Santa Fe, New Mexico where they remained until the war ended.

Isamu was 20 years old when the war broke out. Together with his mother, he left Guadalupe a few months after Pearl Harbor and moved to Colorado, where the family was finally reunited after years of being apart. They all returned to the valley where they got their 80 acres of property back from the bank, where it had been held in trust, and began farming again, changing the name of the business to “Security Farms.”

“The land was never that good,” Isamu said. “A gully ran through it. I remember when we first came there we went down the river and filled up the gully with sand. It was marginal land, but it kept us going all through the Depression. “