Sixty-seven years have passed since Japan bombed Pearl Harbor and ushered the United States into World War II.
The attack began on Saturday, Dec. 7, 1941 at 7:55 a.m. by a Japanese fleet that consisted of 353 planes, attacking in two waves, resulting in 15 ships being sunk and 188 planes destroyed.
When a final count of the casualties on that day was taken, 2,343 men were killed, 1,272 were wounded and 960 were missing.
Congress declared war on Japan after President Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech the next day.
Just about everyone I know who lived during those times can remember what he or she was doing on December 7, 1941. Although I was probably in the first grade at the time, I distinctly remember those neighbors who owned cars, driving around the village (Forge Village, Massachusetts) to round up the soldiers to drive them back to Fort Devens, which was about 10 miles from Forge.
The villagers, like people everywhere, mobilized their efforts and within weeks (or so it seemed) kids in the grade schools were knitting squares for afghans to donate to the Red Cross, while others were peeling silver from gum wrappers. We were all purchasing stamps with which to eventually purchase War Bonds.
Convoys of soldiers came through the village every night at about 5 p.m. with the village kids waiting in front of Dick Spinner's (a local store) ready to serenade them with the song, “You’re in the Army now, you’re not behind a plow. You’ll never get rich…” as they passed by. My singing career came to an end when my aunt caught me in the act and reported me to my mother. So much for that.
The first non-food item rationed by the Office of Price Administration (OPA) was rubber. Since the United States didn’t have enough manufacturing capacity at the start of the war to make synthetic rubber, and the Japanese had conquered the rubber-producing regions of Southeast Asia, the rationing of gasoline was motivated by a need to conserve both rubber and gasoline.
President Roosevelt called on the people to help by contributing scrap rubber to be recycled as well as old tires, garden hose, rubber shoes, bathing caps, etc.
On January 1, 1942, the War Production Board (WPB) ordered the temporary end of all civilian automobile sales, thereby leaving dealers with one half million unsold cars. It was soon determined that only certain professions, such as medical people and clergymen, were qualified to purchase the remaining inventories of new cars.
Automobile factories stopped manufacturing civilian models by early February and converted to producing tanks, aircraft, weapons and other military products, with the United States government being its only customer for the duration of the war.
A national speed limit of 35 miles per hour (“Victory Speed”) went into effect to save fuel and rubber tires. Later that month gasoline cards were issued.
The war caused shortages of all sorts of things, like rubber, metal, clothing, etc., but it was the shortage of various types of food that affected everyone on a daily basis. Since much of the processed and canned foods was shipped overseas to our military, and the transportation of fresh foods was limited due to gasoline and tire rationing, it’s understandable that the shortage of such commodities would be acute. Imported foods, like coffee and sugar, was limited due to restrictions on importing.
In order to avoid possible riots because of the shortages and to not allow only the wealthy to purchase commodities, the Food Rationing Program distributed rationing books, both red and blue, to each person in the spring of 1942.
Each person in a household received a ration book, and by November of 1943 it seemed as though everything edible was rationed.
Red stamps were used to ration meat and butter, and blue stamps were used for processed foods.
Each book contained a listing of responsibilities that the holder of each book was expected to adhere to. The rationing week ran from midnight from one Saturday to midnight of the following Saturday and each book could only be used by the person named and described on the book.
Although these items were rationed, the grocery stores didn’t always have the items in stock. Therefore, when a store received a supply of sugar or butter, people flocked to the store to stand in long lines, hoping that the supply would last until they made their purchases.
Since voluntary gas rationing wasn’t working, in the spring of 1942, mandatory gas rationing went into effect. In order to get classification and ration stamps, a person needed to certify to a local board that he needed the gas and didn’t own more than five tires.
An “A” sticker on a car was the lowest priority of gasoline rationing and entitled the car owner to purchase four gallons of gasoline per week. This was reduced to two gallons per week on March 22, 1944.
“B” stickers were issued to war workers who shared rides with three or more passengers and entitled their holders to purchase up to eight gallons of gasoline per week.
“C” stickers were essential to vehicles used for professional people such as physicians, nurses, mail carriers and members of the clergy.
“D” stickers were used for motorcycles that were used by companies such as Western Union and other types of delivery businesses that that used motorcycles to deliver their products.
“E” stickers were used for emergency vehicles such as ambulances, police cars and fire trucks. The amount of gasoline purchased was unlimited.
“R” stickers were for used for non-highway use, such as farm vehicles. The amount of gas purchases was unlimited.
“T” stickers were issued to truck drivers, and the amount of gasoline was unlimited.
Lastly, the “X” were controversial stickers for the VIPs and entitled the holder to unlimited supplies of gas and were the highest priority in the system.
Sugar was the first commodity rationed, with all sales ending on April 27, 1942. However, sales resumed on May 5 and was distributed evenly, based on the number of people in a household. Initially, each stamp was good for one pound of sugar and could be used over a specific two-week period. On June 28, 1942, a stamp became good for two pounds of sugar over a four-week period. Coffee was rationed nationally on the 29th of November in 1942 to one pound every five weeks, about half of normal consumption.
To enable making change for ration stamps, the government issued red and blue tokens as change for the red and blue stamps. Because metal was in short supply, the tokens were about the size of dimes and were made of thin compressed wood..
If a person was scheduled to be hospitalized for more than 10 days, he or she brought along his or her coupon book.
The printing of ration books ended on Aug. 13, 1945.
The “war years” in Santa Maria were no different than in any other part of the country. We were in the midst of a war and Santa Marians each did their part to insure a victory.
Young men in Santa Maria, barely out of high school, either enlisted or were drafted. Some never came home alive.
The Cooper brothers, Clarence Eugene and Kenneth Erven, who lost their lives when Pearl Harbor was attacked, are buried in the USS Arizona in Honolulu, Hawaii.