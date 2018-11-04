Although the date is not certain as to when the area known as Whiskey Row first made its lineup of saloons on East Main Street, almost from the beginning many people felt that it was a curse to the city.
During 1882, with people working toward trying to educate the country of the follies of drinking, the Good Templars group was active in this area. This group preceded the local Women’s Christian Temperance Union (W.C.T.U.)
In May of 1882, the Santa Maria Times reported that the Good Templars had held open lodge and installed officers before a crowd of enthusiastic members of the Methodist Church. After the song “Yield Not to Temptation” was sung by the members, Rev. W. E. King led the group in prayer. Professor Higgins sang “I’m Going to Say Good-bye,” along with the able assistance of Emma Jones, Mr. T. A. Jones and Lucy Sharp.
Thomas A. Jones, who was called upon to say a few words, humbly expressed his sorrow that he had been selected to represent the lodge when there were so many able speakers in attendance. He then went on to say that he first heard about the temperance movement in 1847 when there were few who dared face the alcohol problem and there were no newspapers to advocate the cause. Scarcely one in 1,000 would offer to become involved for fear that by doing so, the rights of others would be infringed upon.
Although temperance people did not want to shed any blood, they were as determined to free the nation from the slavery of the bottle as were those who were against human slavery. With the Temperance movement being like the incoming tide, with each wave coming nearer and nearer, Jones firmly believed that the time was coming when this would be prohibition country.
After Jones’ speech, Mr. Webb, as representative of the Grand Lodge, installed N. Kelsey, Annie Smith, J. Currier, Daniel H. Ketchum, Thomas A Jones, T. C. Nance, Mrs. J.S. Currier and Mrs. Carrie Thornburg to an ensuing term.
As reported in the book, “This is Our Valley,” the Santa Maria Women’s Temperance union, very active in those early days of the town, and the Ladies Improvement Club, equally convinced that saloons must be banished, made their influence felt upon their husbands.
In 1895, when civic leaders decided that the time had come to incorporate, the cause became a verbal battle between the “dries” and the “wets.” The not-so-hidden agenda of the “dries,” and those who promoted incorporation, was to take control of the saloons by putting them under the jurisdiction of the town as opposed to the current system of haphazard control by the county.
The “wets,” who found nothing wrong with things the way they were, appreciated the fact that the far away Santa Barbara politicians were virtually ignoring the saloons up north. Their campaign strategy was to use the time-honored method of alarming the voters with warnings that incorporation would result in an increase in taxes and would force homeowners to put in sidewalks outside their houses as well as to pay for the sprinkling of the streets.
In a campaign of “money” vs. “morals” (in the days before women had the right to vote), money won with the incorporation issue being defeated by a vote of 100 to 90.
After 10 years had passed and the incorporation issue was again put before the voters, incorporation was approved and Santa Maria became a city.
One of the first items on the agenda of the newly created Board of Trustees (predecessor to the City Council) was to impose a municipal license tax on liquor establishments. Saloons, limited to ten in number, were to be taxed $75 every three months. Furthermore, if their establishments were found to be conducted in a disorderly manner or were public nuisances, owners would lose their licenses.
When a constitutional amendment brought national prohibition, the saloons on Whiskey Row became restaurants, card rooms, tobacco shops and pool halls, until 1933 when Prohibition came to an end, and the country became legally “wet” again.
After private clubs were opened in town, Whiskey Row, the block-long row of saloons and card parlors on East Main Street, was known as a “poor man’s club.”
From its earliest days it was primarily restricted to men. Decent women avoided that particular side of the street, and little girls were warned never to walk along the Row on their way to school.
In spite of Whiskey Row’s reputation of serving good food, after World War II the area went into a steady decline. When saloon owners began to move their businesses to newer areas, some of the deserted buildings became havens for loiterers and were filled with litter.
In 1959, when broken windows and general blight on the first block on East Main Street brought demands from the townspeople to get rid of the place, the City Council declared “The Row” a redevelopment area. The property was purchased and the area eventually, after much litigation, became the Central Plaza, Santa Maria’s centerpiece of beauty.
Whiskey Row is now a distant memory to those who either thought of it merely as a place where friends could get together and play cards, or a place that was to be detested.
Although many stories abound about “The Row” and the destruction of the buildings that brought that particular chapter of life in Santa Maria to an end, one of the most interesting stories was told by some of the people who were involved with the actual demolition of the buildings.
According to one story, when the demolition crew came into the area and began to prepare the land for the proposed Central Plaza, a cement slab was found in about the area where the fountain stands now. When some of the men got together and raised the slab they found a narrow tunnel filled with old liquor bottles, some filled and some empty.
Recognizing the possible historic value of the old glassware, a few of the men returned to the work site that night and removed as many of the bottles as they could hold in their hands. The next morning the area was sealed and it’s anyone’s guess as to what happened to the remaining bottles.