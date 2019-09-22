Although the Guadalupe chapter of the Grand Grove No. 100 of the United Ancient Order of Druids originally met in one of the old adobes, shortly after the Masons built a three-story building at 959 Guadalupe St. in 1913, the Druids moved in. Meetings were held on the second floor of the building until the group finally disbanded.
In May of 1966, when John Perry bought the building and opened a Napa auto parts store, he also acquired all that remained of the historic Guadalupe Druid organization. The regal hall on the second floor with its hardwood floors were perfect for ballroom dancing, and the walk-in closets filled with mysterious costumes complete with fake beards, shin guards, red silk capes, velvet hats topped by hairy tassels, were all items used in the club’s ceremonies. The leather-bound ledgers dating back to the 1890s included familiar names of the many Swiss/Italian and Portuguese families who had come to Guadalupe during the 1870s and 80s where they operated dairies and farmed the land.
Members seeking entrance to the regal hall rang the bell before whispering the secret password into the small peephole that marred the huge double doors. Members held all-night wakes for their recently departed brothers and sisters of the lodge, the Sons of Italy occasionally rented the premises for their meetings, and the hall was the site of the early services of the Community Church.
The Druid Circle, a sister club for wives of the Druids, put on annual Christmas parties for the town’s disadvantaged children. The women formed a 20-woman drill team that performed on special occasions. Dressed in long white pleated skirts and plain white blouses, the women made an impressive sight during initiation rites as they escorted the club’s new officers to their chairs. Included in the 20-women drill team were Lynette Perry and Bertha Guggia, both of whom joined the organization in 1942.
Although membership in the Guadalupe chapter increased to 150 in the 1930s, it slowly decreased when the group’s interest was directed elsewhere. With the arrival of television, people did not want to leave their homes any more, the oldest members were passing away and the young simply weren’t interested. With a lack of active membership, the group finally disbanded in the 1960s.
Perry, who had joined the organization a year before it disbanded, recalled that the group had a secret handshake as well as a secret password, neither of which he could remember.
As Guadalupe’s de facto museum curator, Perry discovered the colorful and mysterious Druid artifacts in 1966 when he bought the building. His purchase came almost 60 years after the Masons built it and nearly 10 years after the Druids finally disbanded and the group’s last members had vacated the three-story building.
A history buff, Perry kept a collection of items unique to the history of Guadalupe in his store. Some of his collection included a plaster sphinx paw from the movie set, “The Ten Commandments,” which Cecil B. DeMille filmed in Guadalupe Dunes in the 1920s; a cigar case from El Rey Liquors; a safe from Ruffoni’s clothing store; walls and windows from Guadalupe’s original post office; a typewriter and fire extinguisher from Franks’ Pharmacy; the display cases from Wolfe’s Drug Store and the 1920 single-horse buggy used by Anton Belloni on his daily trips to his job at the sugar factory in Betteravia.
The dining room on the 3rd floor, where Perry once practiced the tenor sax with his rock band, “Perry and the Biscaynes,” was later used to store seats from both the old Crescent Theater and the old Far Western Tavern.
Now that Perry has closed his store, it’s anyone’s guess as to what happened to all of those interesting artifacts of days long gone by.