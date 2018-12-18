One hundred years ago the Santa Maria Daily Times, with C. H. Slater serving as both editor and proprietor, offered subscription rates at $6 per year or $3 for a 6-month period. The Times was issued daily, with the exception of Sunday.
On Dec. 25, 1918, at the Gaiety Theater, Mary Pickford was featured in "Amarilly of Clothesline Alley" at a price of 15 to 30 cents per seat.
The newspaper’s “City Briefs” related that Alfonso Ontiveros had come home for the holidays from San Luis Obispo.
Robert Higgins, who had been teaching at Dean’s, a boy’s school in Santa Barbara, had come home for the Christmas holidays.
Nat Burrolla, whose folks lived in Betteravia, came home on a furlough from the naval station at Long Island, near San Diego.
Miss Loris Sherman came to Orcutt, from the University of California, to spend her Christmas vacation at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Webb in Orcutt.
Emmett G. Hobbs arrived the night before, on Dec. 24, from France. He was among the first of the wounded soldiers sent home. His name had appeared among the wounded in a casualty list that had appeared in The Times several weeks before. Two of his fingers from his right hand had been shot off in battle. Emmett is the son of J. Hobbs of Orcutt.
The Times also reported that President Wilson had arrived in France for his Christmas visit with the troops.
On Dec. 25, America was celebrating a Victory Christmas (the end of World War I). The soldiers and sailors who made the celebration possible had a large part in the festivities. Though many of them remained overseas, those who returned played a major part in the day’s celebration.
For the first time in the nation’s history, Christmas was not observed at the White House, President Wilson being with the troops in France. The members of his cabinet and Congress, spent the day with their families.
Secretary Daniels was scheduled to leave later that day to go to New York to welcome the American fleet returning from the war zone.
Secretary Baker attended a celebration for the city’s poor children which was held in the rotunda of the Capitol. He acted as Chief Santa Claus with 500 soldiers assisting in the distribution of gifts from beneath a large tree that had been brought from the Washington estate at Mount Vernon.
Some of the businesses who advertised in that Wednesday, Dec. 25, 1918 edition of the Santa Maria Daily Times included H. J. Anderson; Bank of Santa Maria; Bonyngo Furniture; Bryant & Trott; California Vulcanizing; Casmalia Meat Company; Chocolate Shop; Choice Meats; Cox and Wadsworth; W. H. Crakes Specialty Shop; Crescent Garage; First National Bank; Gaiety Theater; Hammond Brothers Motor Cars; W. A. Haslam & Company; J. W. Herron; Holser and Bailey; Jesse Brothers; Kretle Plumbing and Electric; and William Macdonald.
Other advertisers were Marriott and Edwards, General Contractors; McBride’s Furniture Store.Merchants Café; Orlijan’s; Palace Barber Shop; Parnell’s Grocery; Peake’s Variety Store; Saladin Music Store; Sanitary Steam Laundry; Santa Maria Bean and Grain; Santa Maria Construction (G. H. Hampton & J. R. Scott); Santa Maria Cyclery; Santa Maria Garage (Bowers & Stokes); Santa Maria Meat Company; Santa Maria Valley Warehouse Company; E. G. Schneider; Square Deal Junk Company and Union New Sales.
In closing, the spirit of the season prompts me to extend to you all my sincere wishes for a Merry Christmas, and may the dawn of the New Year bring with it a world happiness, good health and prosperity.