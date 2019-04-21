William C. Adam was a boy of 8 when he arrived in 1869 in the Santa Maria Valley with his folks, Elizabeth (O’Connor) and William Laird Adam, and four brothers and sisters, Mary, Isabelle, James and Charles.
The early settlers here found the new land fertile and responsive to cultivation. Wheat, the principal crop, matured early and had no disease up to that time. Rust was unheard of and there was nothing to foul up the waving golden grams of grain.
Had there always been a sufficient amount of water, local lands would have been settled long before.
Other problems, other than the incessant winds, that delayed development was that the land was so far removed from the market, and there were neither negotiable roads nor railroads until the turn of the turn of the century.
Young Adam’s father opened the first store in the immediate Central City area. It was located about 1½ miles west of the town and general merchandise was sold. A store had previously been opened in Graciosa by Patrick (Townspeople called him “Patricio”) O’Neill.
Adams store was wood frame as were all structures at that time. Lumber was brought into the valley on the ships which periodically stopped at Cave Landing. Although there was no landing chute, one was later built to facilitate the incoming and outgoing cargoes. The lumber was “surfed” to shore, young Adam said, which meant the lumber was merely dumped overboard and allowed to be carried to the shore with the waves.
“We had to be careful to pick a calm day or our lumber would be pounded to pieces before we could reach it,” the pioneer recalled.
“Erecting a building in those days was no easy matter and, according to the standards of today, the finished product was not all that could desired,” Adam said. The lumber was not graded; it came in all lengths and widths. The shingles were split or “shaved” not sawed as they are today. That development in the building industry came later.
He recalled that it was often difficult for the settlers to prove rights to the land that they had acquired. The land not acquired by grants was usually taken by homesteading or presentation. By both of the latter methods, a settler had to live on the land for three years and make certain improvements to gain title.
Sometimes, a settler would find it necessary to leave the valley for perhaps a month or so, and it often happened that another person would then move in on his land and claim it, Adam said. To prevent this, the “Settlers League” or a “gentlemen’s agreement” between the ranchers was formed. If one of their members left his land, the others would watch it until he came back, so that no stranger could take possession.
It was not until about 1879 that rights to land could be proved, and even at that date, there was much legal “red tape before ownership was finally determined. “The lawyers were kept busy,” Adam recalled.
The early days of the valley weren’t easy.