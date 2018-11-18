An article in the November 17, 1904 issue of the Santa Maria Times reported that the Bank of Santa Maria, opened in 1890 with a capital stock of $100,000 then fully paid with a handsome surplus, was paying fairly good annual dividends.
Because of the successful launching of this enterprise much credit was due Paul O. Tietzen and William A. Adam — the latter died in December of 1903 and Charles Bradley took his place as president of the firm.
Since its inception, the bank has been ably and successfully managed by Mr. Tietzen who knew more about American methods and enterprises than anyone else in Santa Maria. Aside from receiving a college education, Tietzen gleaned much practical experience and useful information while shipping with his uncle as a sailor. “In this position, he visited China, the West Indies, the Sandwich Islands and South America, and gathering knowledge of men and the methods which has been of incalculable benefit to him since.”
The bank occupied and owned a substantial brick building on North Main Street and was conveniently fitted and located to carry on general banking business.
The 1904 bank officials were Charles Bradley, president; Paul O. Tietzen, manager and cashier; Leopold P. Scaroni, assistant cashier; Ward Jones, teller and Lewis Davidson, bookkeeper.
The list of directors contained the names of some of the area’s wealthiest citizens: S.A. Dana, M.R. Venable, G. Muscio, Paul O. Tietzen, James F. Goodwin, R. Pezzoni and Madison Thornburg.
The Valley Savings Bank opened for business on Sept. 15, 1901 with Thomas B. Adam as manager and cashier. Its success may be characterized as exceedingly encouraging. It was capitalized for $25,000. The deposits over $180,000 indicated an exceptionally prosperous community.
Deposits amounted to $165,000, showing the confidence reposed in the bank and its officials by the citizens of the valley. The 1904 directors were W.H. Rice, Madison Thornburg, Thomas B. Adam, A.J. Souza and L.E. Blochman.
The First National Bank was incorporated in October of 1904 with a fully paid up capital of $50,000 and organized by such well known and substantial citizens as A. McNeil, Reuben Hart, John Houk, John E. Walker and John Boyd, “whose connection with it was a guarantee of success.”
Inasmuch as the bank could not secure a suitable location, it was built on the northwest corner of Main and Lincoln streets and would be, when completed, the handsomest structure in town. It would be made of pressed brick with the ground floor fitted into a perfect modern banking establishment. The second floor would be finished into convenient and up-to-date business offices.
The officers of the bank were: A. McNeil, president, Reuben Hart, vice-president; John E. Walker, cashier. Since capital was subscribed by representative men of the county, the bank will therefore be a strictly home institution.
Madison Thornburgh, son of John Thornburgh and one of the directors shown as being a director of the Bank of Santa Maria, came to Santa Maria in 1875.
During the 1870s, he clerked in his father’s store and diligently studied to master every detail of the business. He later branched out on his own and became interested in politics, being elected the first justice of the peace to hold office in what was then Central City.
In addition to his serving as director of the Bank of Santa Maria, Thornburgh was the first to launch an insurance business and was the town’s first notary public. In addition to being appointed to positions of trust, he was prominently identified with every movement for the advancement of the community and served as clerk of the school board for eight years.
In May of 1898, he was appointed postmaster, a position that he held for six years. He also had extensive holdings in real estate.
Charles Bradley was born in England and came to America at the request of his uncle Paul in 1868 with “five kids and five dollars,” and proceeded to a site that has since carried the name of Bradley Canyon and settled down to make a home in the wilderness. The Bradleys lived on the Paul Bradley homestead, then moved to another site which they purchased from T.A. Jones.
Their crops and flocks prospered and they acquired more land until they owned 2,720 acres. Before long they were well on their way to becoming one of the most prosperous landowners in the valley, even more so when oil was discovered on their property after Bradley died.
Upon the death of William Laird Adam, Charles Bradley was chosen to take his place as president of the Bank of Santa Maria. During the same year, he purchased the Hart House from Reuben Hart and changed the name to The Bradley House.
Reuben Hart was born in Derbyshire, England in 1843 and came to California with his brother Tom, in 1866, first settling in San Jose before moving to Guadalupe in 1872 where they purchased some of the first lots sold by Theodore LeRoy and built a block of business houses.
Later Reuben moved to Central City where he built a feed mill that was operated by steam power and in 1879 he built the town’s first waterworks. When Santa Maria was incorporated, he served on the Board of Trustees (later, the City Council).
In 1888, Harriet and Reuben Hart opened the Hart House located where the mall is located today. He later sold the hotel to Charles Bradley and the name was changed to the Bradley Hotel.
When the First National Bank was organized in October of 1903, Reuben Hart served as its first vice president.
Many other banks have since opened while some of the oldest banks have long since closed. The banking industry in Santa Maria has an interesting past.