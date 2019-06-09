More than 800 people filled the high school auditorium on January 3, 1926, to participate in the first Community Sing under the direction of Hugo Kirschofer, one of the best known musical leaders on the Pacific Coast.
According to the next day’s issue of the Santa Maria Times, the slogan, “Let us Have a Singing, Smiling, United People” couldn’t have been more appropriate as the entire audience took part in the singing of old and popular songs, while Frank Hayes of Santa Maria accompanied them on the piano.
As the year progressed and the community’s interest in the Community Orchestra grew, the group presented other concerts, all without charge.
William Edson Strobridge worked his group, always striving to give his musicians incentive to grow by providing music that was more interesting and difficult than any that they had attempted before.
In the meantime, Benedict Bantly, a man of exceptional musical ability who had come to Santa Maria to take charge of the music department at the high school, was named concertmaster for the coming season.
His three children, Ben, Charlotte and Mark, all violinists, joined the Community orchestra, and Mrs. J. M. Boothe became the new accompanist.
When the newly organized orchestra was having problems with musicians not returning to play during the next season and Strobridge was short of a bass player, he solved this problem by recruiting George C. Gibbs to fill the vacancy.
It made little difference that the man had never played a string instrument in his life; the fact that he’d accompanied his wife to every rehearsal was proof to Strobridge that a musical interest existed.
With practice and perseverance, Gibbs became one of the most faithful members of the orchestra.
The orchestra gave its first concert of the year (again with no admission charge) in November of that year at the high school, with Mrs. Lillian E. Ferguson as soprano soloist, Mary Angell as accompanist, and Benedict Bantly and Strobridge as piano soloists.
When the members saw how enthusiastically the concert was received by the community, they felt that the community would welcome the presentation of an opera, something never before offered in this area.
However, the group was experiencing financial problems that were beginning to mushroom. Up until this time Captain Hancock had loaned all of the music from his private library while the postage, advertising and stenographic work costs were paid by L. C. Palmtag or Bob Easton.
Although the bank lent the orchestra money with which to purchase new instruments, these loans put the group in the red, and needed to be paid off. Yes, the time had come for the group to start charging admission.
When the first rehearsal for the 1927/1928 season was held in the high school auditorium, the group was again met with the problem of members having moved away.
Ethel Pope, whose class in Play Production took charge of staging, also assisted in make-up while other members of the community and teaching staff used their talents and time to help make this production a success.
The production hit a snag when the State Department of Labor informed the group that, since children under the age of 12 years were appearing in this production and no one had applied for a permit, they were in violation of the law.
However, that problem was worked out and the rehearsals continued.
The matinee performance of "Hansel and Gretel" took place on Dec. 14 in the high school auditorium to a full house of students who were charged 25 cents admission. Margaret Konarsky played the part of Hansel while Gretel was played by Olive Smith.
Wesley Hatch played Peter, the Broom Maker, Dorothy Schenck played Gertrude, His Wife, and Mrs. Arnold Bowhay was The Dew Fairy. In addition to the ballet of 14 angels and a chorus of 20 little gingerbread children, an orchestra of 48 provided the musical setting of this captivating little opera.
When the second performance was held two days later to a sell-out crowd, the admission charge had increased to $1.
However, the audience was thrilled and felt that no professional production could have been better.
After the last performance, when the Eastons invited the entire group of performers to be their guests at the Santa Maria Club for refreshments and a social hour, about 150 people showed up. F. J. Goble, the first president of the Community Orchestra of Santa Maria, acted as toastmaster for the evening.
Some members of the cast gave short speeches, but when Dr. Sink gave one of his famous “cuckoos,” the crowd burst into laughter.
The group left that night feeling that, although they had all worked hard to accomplish the highly successful presentation, something akin to a real community spirit had been aroused.
As they left that night, Easton announced that rehearsals for the orchestra would resume on Jan. 9, 1928.