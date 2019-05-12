Santa Maria was in the midst of change in the early 1900s. When the town once again petitioned to incorporate in 1905 and the final votes had been counted, the total number of votes cast showed 202 in favor of incorporation while 139 were against it.
Earlier attempts to incorporate had failed because of the bitter struggle between the “wet” and the “dry” factions, with the Santa Maria Women’s Temperance Union and the Ladies’ Improvement Club making their influence felt during election times.
Times were not easy. Businesses were not making any money and the merchants were carrying many of the growers through those hard years by being both providers and bankers. However, after the turn of the century things improved as properties were beginning to sell and merchants were receiving better prices for their goods.
Both the opening of the Union Sugar Company and the discovery of oil marked a turning point for the valley. They not only brought great wealth to many of the property owners, but the events of those years were destined to have far-reaching effects of the future of the Valley.
Geologists knew, as early as 1895 that rich crude oil was lying beneath the fertile soil of the Valley.
In March of 1900, Union Oil purchased its first lease in the valley and in August of the following year, it found oil on the Jose and Maria Careaga Ranch. Almost immediately, the area was thrown into a frenzy rivaling the boomtowns near the gold fields up north.
The biggest producer in the world took place on December 2, 1904, when Union Oil’s Hartnell #1, also known as “Old Maude,” blew in a gusher with a roar that could be heard for miles around.
A column of oil and gas shot through the rig floor 150 feet into the air, bringing an uncontrolled flow of oil that was said to have been 20,000 barrels a day. The flow continued out of control for three months with pools of crude oil collecting for miles below the well. By the time it was put on the pump, it had yielded more than 3,000,000 barrels.
In those early days of the 20th century, when there were few telephones and neither street signs nor house numbers, the people living in Santa Maria knew who lived where. A letter addressed to a particular person in the town needed no street address as the postmaster was well acquainted with everyone living here.
The four sons of W. H. Langlois, owner of the Langlois Eagle Market on West Main Street, were no exception. Driving a horse-drawn wagon to deliver groceries, the boys not only knew where everyone lived, but went to school with their children, as well.
In 1973, Mac and Harry Langlois, the only two surviving brothers, realizing that before 1906 there had been no maps of the town, felt that they were probably the only people left who might be able to create a map of the town as it was during those early days.
Using a 1906 City Directory, (the first ever published in Santa Maria) as a guide, along with the earliest survey maps of the area, they began their project in earnest. Within several months, they had pinpointed the locations of more than 200 businesses and residences.
The map’s key indicated that Santa Maria had many saloons, a Chinese laundry, several blacksmiths, a harness shop as well as other businesses during those early days.
When they had completed their project, Mac Langlois, then 86 years old, commented that the map was “reasonably dependable.”