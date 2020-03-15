Shirley Contreras: Stubbs Memorial Redwood an icon to the 'impossible'

On April 9, 1961, when Don Holser was about to enter his store on Cypress Street, he looked across the street and saw a group of construction engineers standing in deep conversation at the foot of the Stubbs Memorial redwood standing on the lawn of the Post Office. He instinctively knew that his fears were about to be realized. The giant tree was about to be destroyed in the name of progress.

The mighty redwood had been planted in memory of Henry E. (Pat) Stubbs during the dedication ceremony of the Post Office on May 29, 1937. Mr. Stubbs, the first Congressman to have been elected from Santa Maria, died during his second term in office.

Although Holser had assumed that it was only a matter of time before the tree would be removed to make room for the new Post Office addition, there was something special about that tree and he felt that it should be saved.

Like many other Santa Marians, Holser had sadly watched the area lose much of its natural beauty and charm as tree after tree was destroyed when more and more people moved into the area.