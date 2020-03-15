Shirley Contreras: Stubbs Memorial Redwood an icon to the 'impossible'

On April 9, 1961, when Don Holser was about to enter his store on Cypress Street, he looked across the street and saw a group of construction engineers standing in deep conversation at the foot of the Stubbs Memorial redwood standing on the lawn of the Post Office. He instinctively knew that his fears were about to be realized. The giant tree was about to be destroyed in the name of progress.
The mighty redwood had been planted in memory of Henry E. (Pat) Stubbs during the dedication ceremony of the Post Office on May 29, 1937. Mr. Stubbs, the first Congressman to have been elected from Santa Maria, died during his second term in office.
Although Holser had assumed that it was only a matter of time before the tree would be removed to make room for the new Post Office addition, there was something special about that tree and he felt that it should be saved.
Like many other Santa Marians, Holser had sadly watched the area lose much of its natural beauty and charm as tree after tree was destroyed when more and more people moved into the area.
Within three years after Vandenberg began to develop, the city’s population more than doubled, and the growth continued. Trees which had been planted by the pioneers in the 1880s, as well as the beautification projects of the Minerva Club, were destroyed in the name of progress. New shopping centers, subdivisions, wider streets and modern freeways took over and Santa Maria soon became a fair-sized city on the Central Coast.
Holser returned to his office and called nurseryman, Burt Trick, to ask his opinion about the safe removal of the tree to another location. Trick, although feeling that the project should have begun six months earlier, felt that it could be done, and offered his help in launching a plan to save the redwood. The mission to save the redwood had begun!
At a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce two days later, when Holser presented a plan to the membership about saving the redwood, the group eagerly jumped on the band wagon. If the tree could be saved, it would be transplanted to the Russell Avenue Park. A.J. Diani offered a low-bed trailer to haul the tree away and Carl Engel volunteered the use of a crane from Engel and Gray Trucking Company. Chamber Secretary, Bob Seavers, agreed to secure the City’s approval for whatever man power and equipment that may be necessary.
Burt Trick offered to consult with Keith Davey, an expert tree surgeon from San Francisco. The torch was now lit and everything to save the lone redwood would be done.
Davey, the tree surgeon from San Francisco, advised Trick that the tree would only have a 50/50 chance of survival, but he became so enthusiastic over the challenge that he offered to donate the services of his area superintendent, Lowell Forrester, to help in the transplanting of the tree.
At 5:30 the next morning, Gordon Gill’s Park and Recreation men arrived at the park site to prepare the ground. They dug a large hole and stirred 20 sacks of Master Nurserymen’s planter mix into the crater.
By 6:30 other city employees were on hand at the Post Office ground to offer their assistance, and before long spectators, including Mayor Casey Kyle, were standing behind a quickly constructed fence to offer their support for this project.
Before cutting the roots from the ground, the workmen sprayed the tree with “wilt pruf,” and thinned the tree’s branches. When the bare-rooted tree was carefully hoisted onto the low-bed truck, not much chance was given for its survival.
When the truck left the area with its precious cargo on board, a caravan of Santa Marians followed behind, through the city’s streets to the Russell Avenue Park, west of town.
When the entourage arrived at the small park, horticultural advisers were on hand, ready to supervise the planting operations. They directed the workers to soak the roots with a vitamin B1 solution, and to spray its branches once again with “wilt pruf” chemicals.
The men worked throughout the day and by 7 that night, the job was finished.
Within one short week a handful of volunteers, assisted by a dozen Santa Maria city crewmen, did the impossible by saving a redwood that was destined to rule over this small park.
The tree still stands in splendor, dignity and silent tribute, not only to the man for whom it was planted, but to those who dared to stand up and be counted in order to save one tree from falling victim of the axe of progress.
According to what I’ve heard, the Stubbs Memorial Redwood is still ruling over the Russell Avenue Park.