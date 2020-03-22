Shirley Contreras: Spanish flu and the 'War to end all Wars'

While 1918 found the world at war and in the midst of a pandemic, as well, the main question was how to deal with a sickness that no one understood.
Where the outbreak of this sickness first occurred is difficult to determine as it could have begun anywhere. However, by the time that the raging disease had run its course, records show that no country had been spared.
Prior to this pandemic, the distribution of news was slow, with the major newspapers concentrating on a war being fought in Europe, the Russian Revolution and the arrival of the Americans in France.
This was about to change.
While the sickness earned a small article in a few newspapers in early September of 1918, a week later Santa Marians were shocked when The Times told of more than 30,000 cases of the flu in Army camps throughout the United States. Santa Maria’s John Speed, just one of the flu’s many victims, died of pneumonia in October of 1918 at Camp Fremont in San Mateo County.
Hospitals throughout the country were filling with sick people, with most of them dying just a day or two after admission.
Flu symptoms were listed in the newspaper, and gargles were suggested as a preventative and curative, as was the use of hydrogen peroxide to kill the germs.
Doctors, making a determination that the flu was spread by contact, published notices of "How to Avoid the Disease."
Still, though, the epidemic continued and the body count increased.
The first wave, which had brought relatively mild symptoms, but sufficient enough to incapacitate a person, seemed to subside over the summer months of 1918. However, when the second wave appeared in August, it came with a lethal difference.
The sudden onset of high fever, severe incapacitating aches and pains, severe headaches, sudden collapse and prostration, and death within hours or days puzzled the doctors.
Cholera, Typhus, Dengue Fever, and even Botulism were suggested, but there was no answer to the dilemma.
Although scientists had developed preventative defenses against the major diseases of the day (typhoid fever, diphtheria malaria, etc.) this strain of the flu yielded to no known medicine at that time.
By the fall of 1918, the Spanish flu epidemic was running rampant throughout the world, and no one was immune.
According to an article in the New York Times, the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918 “killed as many people in one year as had the four year Black Death” plague of the 1300s.
While Mary Paulding was serving as a nurse in a tent hospital in France, her mother, along with many other Santa Marian women, was donating much of her time in sewing for the Red Cross at its building on North Broadway.
Santa Maria’s Doctor Lucas worked around the clock, not only calling on his own patients, but also stopping by at houses that he passed along the way, asking if anyone in the house was in need of his care.
As gravely ill patients filled both the Emergency Hospital and the Armory, the shortage of nurses became acute. Those who dared to, opened their homes to serve as temporary housing during this perilous time.
The Board of Health prohibited both the congregation of people and the mingling of recovering flu patients without written permission from the attending physician.
The death statistics throughout the world were high. Phoebe Apperson Hearst, the widowed mother of publisher William Randolph Hearst, contracted the flu while visiting New York. She died in April of 1919.
All of the schools were closed and people were required to wear medicated masks. “Obey the laws, and wear a gauze.”
“Mask slackers” could be fined as much as $100. However, the masks didn’t help, and the flu raged on!
Unlike other illnesses, this strain of flu seemed to kill the young and the strong between the ages of 15 and 35.
Although medical scientists tried to devise a vaccine, it was mainly a hit and miss type of operation. Although there were some encouraging results, none of the vaccines produced a miracle cure.
Although the war seemed to be dying down and our doughboys might soon be home, there was not much to greet them other than the same type of pestilence that they had seen on the battlefields during the past few months.
During the last week in October of 1918, almost 3,000 Americans had been killed in battle, while on the home front, more than 21,000 Americans, the highest mortality rate ever recorded in America at any time, or for any cause, had perished in the midst of an epidemic that the world will forever remember as “The Spanish Flu.”
By October of 1918, some 70,000 of our doughboys were sick. Soon that number would increase to 150,000.
At the beginning of November, for some unknown reason, the number of new flu cases plummeted.
When fighting came to an end with the signing of an armistice between the Allies and Germany at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I was officially over.
It has been written that the Armistice could have been signed a month earlier had not the principals been stricken with the Spanish Flu.
Once word reached Santa Maria about the signing of the Armistice, local businesses closed in commemoration of this great event and people began singing, cheering and shouting the good news throughout the town.
The biggest celebration, though, was to take place on Nov. 11, 1923, when Santa Marians feeling that it was finally safe to celebrate the signing of the Armistice, held one of the most elaborate and spectacular parades ever to be held in the state of California.
The “War to end all Wars” had ended and it was time to celebrate an event that had taken place five years before.