Shirley Contreras: Spanish flu and the 'War to end all Wars'

Although the war seemed to be dying down and our doughboys might soon be home, there was not much to greet them other than the same type of pestilence that they had seen on the battlefields during the past few months.

During the last week in October of 1918, almost 3,000 Americans had been killed in battle, while on the home front, more than 21,000 Americans, the highest mortality rate ever recorded in America at any time, or for any cause, had perished in the midst of an epidemic that the world will forever remember as “The Spanish Flu.”

By October of 1918, some 70,000 of our doughboys were sick. Soon that number would increase to 150,000.

At the beginning of November, for some unknown reason, the number of new flu cases plummeted.

When fighting came to an end with the signing of an armistice between the Allies and Germany at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, World War I was officially over.

It has been written that the Armistice could have been signed a month earlier had not the principals been stricken with the Spanish Flu.