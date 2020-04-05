Shirley Contreras: Some standout dates in April over the years

146 years ago
April 10, 1874: The Guadalupe Telegraph was published by Haines & Porterfield.
145 years ago
April 12, 1875: Central City Town site was formally recorded. The town site was laid out with 40 acres from the quarter sections of Rudolph Cook, Isaac Fesler, Isaac Miller and John Thornburgh.
138 years ago
April 1882: Central City became Santa Maria.
April 15, 1882: The entire town turned out to celebrate the driving of the last spike into the track connecting Santa Maria with San Luis Obispo and Port Harford. For the first time, farmers were able to get their produce to big markets. Passenger service began on June 1.
April 22, 1882: H. J. Laughlin and S. Clevenger published the first edition of the Santa Maria Times. The Times building was located in the T. A. Jones building just south of the post office.
123 years ago
April 28, 1897: St Peter's Episcopal Church held its first service at the Christian Church. The church didn't have a building of its own until 1932.
115 years ago
April 18, 1905: Santa Maria Electric Light and Power Company turned on electricity for Santa Maria.
113 years ago
April 3, 1907: Natural was gas turned into City's distributing system. By the end of the month the company was supplying 30 customers, with most of them living in fear that the gas would fail any minute, leaving them all stuck with useless appliances.
102 years ago
April 16, 1918: the Santa Maria Times announced that it would publish a daily newspaper.
100 years ago
April 1920: The first Santa Maria Union High School passenger bus began picking up students in the oil fields. This 2 1/2 ton-vehicle, with a seating capacity of 40, took 2 hours to complete its run.
92 years ago
April 5, 1928: The $250,000 Santa Maria Theater opened at 207 South Broadway, with Buster Keaton starring in United Artists 's "Steamboat Willy. "
88 years ago
April 18, 1932: Councilman Marion Rice was named mayor of Santa Maria.
April 18, 1932: A new coast airline between Los Angeles and San Francisco started operation with the first north bound plane of Coast Airway, Inc. landing at Hancock Field at 11:45 a.m. and taking off for San Francisco some 5 minutes later. The single-engine plane could carry 3 passengers in addition to the pilot
April 28, 1932: John Paulsen was one of three boys who left for Los Angeles to participate in the dedication of the new Olympic Games swimming pool.
80 years ago
April 13, 1940: Santa Maria's first super market, Bert Rosenblum's " Bert's Food Market," opened at 301 South Broadway. The store was later sold to Roy Gallison and Charles Felmlee. The store was demolished in 1988 to make room for the West Side Mall.
78 years ago
April 29, 1942: Having been given 72 hours to gather together everything that they could carry, Guadalupe Japanese families were boarded into buses and taken to temporary quarters at the Tulare Fairgrounds Assembly Center. The following day Japanese people in Santa Maria assembled at Christ United Methodist Church and were taken to the same place. The following August both groups were taken by train to the Internment camp in Gila River, Arizona
76 years ago
April 2, 1944: Official confirmation was received from the War Department by the Hancock School of Aeronautics, that on or about June 27, 1944, the government would be terminating its contract with the school.
74 years ago
April 16, 1946: After serving as mayor of the city of Santa Maria since 1932, Marion Rice retired.
72 years ago
April 19, 1948: Elk's Field, the city' s new baseball park, was dedicated. In the season's opening game, the Indians beat the Los Angeles Bank of America team by a score of 11-1. Mayor Alfred Roemer threw out the first pitch to Councilman L. W. Peterson, Past Exalted Ruler of the Elks.
69 years ago
April 26, 1951: Philip M. Herardo died of wounds received in South Korea on February 13, 1951. Herardo was the first of the Korean evacuees to die at the Camp Cooke Hospital.
62 years ago
April 1, 1958: Curtis Tunnell, the only incumbent in a field of 7 seeking 2 city council vacancies to be filled in the upcoming municipal election, termed Whiskey Row “a black eye.”
58 years ago
April 17, 1962: Curtis Tunnell ended his Santa Maria City Council career to begin actively campaigning for election as 5th District Supervisor in the June 8th primary elections.
54 years ago
April 19, 1966: George Hobbs, Jr., was named Mayor of the city of Santa Maria by his fellow council members.
53 years ago
April 1967: Ground was broken on Alvin Street for the new Temple Beth-El.
April 1967: Central Park, located on the corner of Broadway and East Main Streets, the former sight of Whiskey Row, was dedicated. A day-long celebration followed.
50 years ago
April 1970: The Bradley Hotel, built in 1888 at the southeast corner of Main and Broadway Streets, burned down. Fireman, William Alvin Newton was killed in the blaze.
46 years ago
April 1974: The Allan Hancock College choir, under the direction of Glenn Montague, became the first community college choir in the United States to perform behind the Iron Curtain, in Romania.
40 years ago
April 3, 1980: After 60 years, the Santa Maria Club, "the place to go in Santa Maria," closed its doors for the last time.
April 14, 1980: Students released green helium-filled balloons at the dedication of the new Ernest Righetti High School stadium. The stadium was built entirely from fund-raising efforts, contributions and volunteer work.
38 years ago
April 1, 1982: Martin V. Smith re-opened the Santa Maria Inn with Victor Mazarati, "Prime Minister of South Broadway," as the new General Manager. Local real estate broker, Myrna Winter, had represented Mr. Smith in the purchase of the Inn.
30 years ago
April 18, 1990: Robin Ventura, 1985 Righetti High School graduate, hit his first home run in a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox.
27 years ago
April 1993: Jim May was elected President of the countywide Mission Council Boy Scouts of America.
April 9, 1993: Bryn Smith, 1973 Santa Maria Union High School graduate, pitched the first game in the new Mile High Colorado Rockies stadium. The Rockies won 11-4.
April 27, 1993: Nipomo received $900,000 grant to build a new library.
25 years ago
April 28, 1995: Santa Maria's beautiful Memorial Rose Garden in Central Park Plaza was dedicated
14 years ago
April 26, 2006: Righetti High School graduate, Robin Ventura, was elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame's inaugural class.
