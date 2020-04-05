Shirley Contreras: Some standout dates in April over the years

April 28, 1932: John Paulsen was one of three boys who left for Los Angeles to participate in the dedication of the new Olympic Games swimming pool.

80 years ago

April 13, 1940: Santa Maria's first super market, Bert Rosenblum's " Bert's Food Market," opened at 301 South Broadway. The store was later sold to Roy Gallison and Charles Felmlee. The store was demolished in 1988 to make room for the West Side Mall.

78 years ago

April 29, 1942: Having been given 72 hours to gather together everything that they could carry, Guadalupe Japanese families were boarded into buses and taken to temporary quarters at the Tulare Fairgrounds Assembly Center. The following day Japanese people in Santa Maria assembled at Christ United Methodist Church and were taken to the same place. The following August both groups were taken by train to the Internment camp in Gila River, Arizona

76 years ago

April 2, 1944: Official confirmation was received from the War Department by the Hancock School of Aeronautics, that on or about June 27, 1944, the government would be terminating its contract with the school.

74 years ago