The purpose of organizing the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society as a non-profit organization in 1955, was to encourage and foster the study and research in the field of history in our valley, and to collect and preserve items of history as well as to provide a place in which to exhibit them.
Many of the people who lived through those times will remember, the idea was right and the group’s purposes were noble, but the possibilities of the city having a museum looked dim. Where would the money come from?
In the meantime, many descendants of the early pioneers had been storing items in their attics, just waiting for the day when a museum would become a reality.
Some items of historical value had been stored in the old Carnegie Library, but when the building inspectors found that the foundation was giving way and the building was going to be demolished, the board of directors had to find other housing for their collection.
By 1970, the Society knew that the time had come to build a historical museum. The main problem facing the president and board of directors was that the group’s treasury contained only $10,000, hardly enough to put up any type of building.
Since the Chamber of Commerce also needed a permanent home, the efforts to accomplish both needs became a joint venture.
The group’s first drive for money was in the fall of 1971, when volunteers mailed out 12,000 brochures (with much help from the students at the Santa Maria, Righetti and St. Joseph’s high schools who had typed the envelopes). The brochures, containing an artist’s drawing of the proposed museum and a request for donations, brought in $12,000.
After the city of Santa Maria donated the land on which to build the museum, the drive went into full gear. An additional $1,200 came in when students at the Santa Maria and Orcutt Schools sent in their pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters.
That set the ball rolling. Other city residents, seeing how much the schoolchildren could raise began to send in substantial donations.
You have free articles remaining.
By 1972, when the society had collected $105,000, architects began sending in their designs which conformed to that of the existing city buildings. When construction was completed, the building was not only fully paid for, but the society had a little cash on hand as well.
The dedication and grand opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum and the Chamber of Commerce building took place on Sunday, Jan. 20, 1974, when both of the buildings, with the exception of the memorabilia, fixtures and office equipment, were donated to the city.
The hard work, money and determination of many, gives the residents of Santa Maria a sense of justifiable pride in their museum, a building that has on display artifacts from the different periods of history in our valley.
Museum support comes from a number of sources, including a portion of money received by the city in the form of the hotel tax. The remainder comes from donations and bequests to the society.
Ethel Mae Dorsey, founder and first president of the society, was the main force behind the book, “This is Our Valley,” a source of ongoing income to the Museum.
Volunteers serve the museum’s many needs, from filing and cataloging to giving tours to local schools, telling the story of life as it was in the not so distant past.
Cindy Ransick, the museum’s Director, continues to use her vast expertise and talent to preserve and display the Museum’s collection of historical items.
The museum is not only a place to store artifacts, but Cindy has that special knack in showing visitors how the museum interacts with the rest of the community.
On Saturday, Sept. 20, Cindy will be the guest speaker at The Heart of the Valley, a free monthly event held at the public library from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. Since seating is limited, we suggest that you get their early.