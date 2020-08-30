Shirley Contreras: Santa Maria slowly evolved from Grangeville and Central City

Samuel J. (Jeff) Jones, son of Thomas A. Jones, arrived in the valley in September of 1871, at the age of 18, along with his father, Thomas Allen Jones, his step-mother and sister.
Shortly after they arrived, they built a house on what is now known as the corner of South Broadway and West Cypress Street, and saw the city grow from a few scattered shacks and one store, to a busy, growing city of about 10,000 when Jeff was reaching the end of his years.
Although it wasn’t official, in those early days, the little community was sometimes called Grangeville, in commemoration of the order of the U. S. Grange that the farmers had organized here at about that time.
Patrons of Husbandry, the U. S. Grange, was founded in 1867 to advance methods of agriculture as well as to promote the social and economic needs of farmers in the United States.
Although the town was casually called Grangeville, it didn’t really have an official name when the Jones family arrived. What’s more, it hadn’t even been surveyed. By the time that 1875 rolled around, the town was both surveyed and registered, had dropped Grangeville and had chosen Central City as its name.
Central City remained the name of this town until 1882, when the Post Office officials stepped in to insist that the name be changed because it was in conflict with Central City, Colorado, and causing confusion in the delivery of mail.
That year the local residents voted to change the town’s name from Central City to Santa Maria, thus eliminating the confusion.
In 1876 Jeff’s father established a small shop on South Broadway, where he and Jeff made furniture, cabinets, and coffins.
Gradually this developed into a mercantile business under the name of T. A Jones & Son.
The business soon outgrew the small shop so they moved into a two-story building that they had built nearby, but this new building burned down on Sept. 3, 1883. However, the blaze had hardly been extinguished before Jeff and his father were putting up a new building, made of brick.
This building, with a tin roof, and facing Broadway, was the first brick building in Santa Maria, and was open and ready for business the following December. By January of the following year, the second story had become the lodge room of the Masonic Order, was housing the W. C. T.U.’s reading room, and also served as the office of the Santa Maria Times. Dr. Ayers owned a drug store in the same building.
In those early days, the post office was also located in the T. A. Jones & Son store, with A. H. Orr acting as postmaster, and Jeff made the lock boxes, by hand, in his carpenter shop. The little carpenter shop also produced furniture for the homes of settlers.
“Today, I suppose it would seem like crude furniture,” Mr. Jones remarked, but in those years, “it served its purpose.”
On October 20, 1877 Samuel Jefferson Jones and Lillian Viola Cook exchanged vows before Madison Thornburgh, justice of the peace. The couple reared nine children – five sons and four daughters, all of whom attended Santa Maria schools.
This brick building was sold to Charles Bradley in 1893, and the Jones stock was moved to another larger store building which they had built across the alley. This was made of galvanized iron.
Jeff Jones had many hobbies, one of which was horticulture. In 1887, he, his father and O. W. Maulsby purchased 110 acres of land in the foothills, eight miles southeast of Santa Maria where they proceeded to set out 8,500 fruit trees. By 1895, Maulsby had pulled out and moved away, leaving Jeff to take over the management. The place, known as the Olive Hill orchard was in operation twenty-five years before it was sold to the Black brothers in 1913.
Thomas Allen Jones died at the age of 71 on Dec. 7, 1902. He and Viola are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
