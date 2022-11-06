Shirley Contreras: Santa Maria Historical Museum opened in 1974

The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society was founded in September of 1955, during the week of Santa Maria’s Golden Anniversary.
When the book “This is Our Valley” was published in 1959, residents began thinking about a museum to house the many historic items that the pioneers had stored in their barns and attics.
When membership in the society grew, it became clear that the time would soon come when building a museum would become a reality.
Ethel-May Dorsey, who had come to the valley in 1927, was instrumental in the organizing the Historical Society, and was said to have been the guiding light in the publishing of a book about the history of Santa Maria. “This is Our Valley” told the story of how a windswept, almost desert area eventually evolved into the city that we know today.
The society’s next goal would be to open a museum, which it did. The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum, located on South Broadway, opened its doors on Jan. 20, 1974, with a dedication on the grounds of City Hall. The ceremony was preceded by a Camp Irwin military band concert.
Among the donated items on display at the museum were the first lamp used in Santa Maria, one of the first surveyor's outfits used in surveying early land grants in the area, a large collection of Indian relics, an issue of the Graphic newspaper published in 1898, a butter churn, old dolls and a bear trap. Furniture included a desk dated 1848, an early settee and matching chairs, plus handmade stools.
Santa Marians assisting Mrs. Missall in this project included Mrs. Fred May (as co-chairman) and the Mmes. Dean Brown, Thomas Gray, Gorton Miller, Beatrice Laughlin, Neal Glines, W.D. Wisener, Ralph Hughes, Curtis Tunnell, Gaylord Jones and Harry Nuss.
Others involved in this project included William H. Sumner, of Gary and P. Ontiveros, from Tepusquet; Eddie Fields, from Los Alamos; Victoria Marretti, from Guadalupe; Milo Ferini and Tom Minnetti, from Betteravia.
Through the years, the museum has grown considerably, with donated items filling the rooms to such an extent that at least five renovations have taken place since I moved here in 1991.
History buffs will recognize and appreciate the efforts of the museum to help visitors see the beginnings of the actual history as they walk into the building. Each display shows the next chapter in the city’s history.
If you want to support the work of the Historical Society Museum you can become a member and volunteer at the museum, make a donation, or purchase any of their books, maps, or historical photos online or after taking a tour of their location at 616 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.