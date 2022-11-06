Shirley Contreras: Santa Maria Historical Museum opened in 1974

The grand opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum was Jan. 20, 1974.

 Photo courtesy of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum

The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society was founded in September of 1955, during the week of Santa Maria’s Golden Anniversary.

When the book “This is Our Valley” was published in 1959, residents began thinking about a museum to house the many historic items that the pioneers had stored in their barns and attics.

When membership in the society grew, it became clear that the time would soon come when building a museum would become a reality.

Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0