The Santa Maria High School District, one of the oldest in the state, has a history of producing some of the nation’s top leaders, scholars, entertainers and athletes.
Prior to 1891, since the town had no building, high school classes were held in one room of an old brick grammar school on East Main Street.
Although the town had a few grammar schools, its hands were tied as to building a high school as, prior to March of 1891, high schools in California could only be built and maintained in incorporated towns. This made it difficult, if not impossible, for small communities to support a high school without generous donations from private parties.
In August of 1891, Santa Maria Union High School District, now the oldest Union High School District in the state, was formed to serve high school students in Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Orcutt, Sisquoc, Gary and Los Alamos, with the first two years of classes being held at the school on East Main Street. However, when construction began on the new high school, classes were held at Lucas Hall, which had been built by George Lucas in 1890.
The Class of 1894, the first class to graduate from the high school, did so in the spring of that year, where the four graduates, Zora DeWitt, Kenneth Adam, Ruth Libbey and George Merritt, received their diplomas in Lucas Hall.
In September, students moved into the new high school building that had been built on 10 acres of land purchased from Ezra Morrison. The building cost the district $12,000. The school’s campus has since increased to 33.33 acres.
Both Ida Twitchell Blochman, who came to teach at the three-year high school in 1896, and Principal George C. Russell, who worked hard to attain accreditation by the State University, finally reached their goal, and by 1902 the school had four teachers on its staff. Blochman served as vice principal to Russell. Eventually, the school changed from a three-year to a four-year course.
The present school was built in 1920.
In 1964, in order to comply with earthquake specifications and to bring the building up to code, the school’s bell tower was torn down, the auditorium and theater facilities were reduced in size and the school’s second story was condemned and closed for educational purposes.
The Santa Maria Union High School’s Alumni Association, inspired by James Moran and Walter Stokes and aided by Chester Cox, Frank Shuman, Ormonde Paulding and others, became a reality and its first meeting was held May 1, 1932, the day before the Pioneer Picnic. It seemed fitting to hold their dinner meetings at the Santa Maria Inn, former home of Ida M. Twitchell Blochman, longtime teacher at Santa Maria High School.
The alumni was somewhat disorganized at first and records of those early meetings were lost. However, at the beginning, dues were not charged and expenses were defrayed by generous members making voluntary contributions to meet the group’s expenses. Some years later, when the group became more organized and elections were held, Fred Pimentel became the group’s first president and a board of directors was elected.
When World War II ended and the city’s population exploded, students stuck close to the campus because there was no place else to go. However, Steve, the candy and ice cream man, made daily trips to the school, parking his made over Model T on Morrison Street, where Lincoln dead ends. Although the vehicle looked like a cracker box, Steve sold the “best peanut brittle in the world, and for only 5 cents,” according to many of the Santa Maria alumni.
As the years passed, each class produced more than its share of students who managed to make both local and national names for themselves.
George Hobbs, Class of 1937, served as mayor of Santa Maria for many years.
Shirley Juarez Boydstun, Class of 1945, went into nursing, earning a degree at Stanford.
George Aratani, Class of 1935, was a member of the high school team that won the 1932 CIF championship in San Diego. He later became a member of the U.S. Japanese Intelligence Service. When World War II ended, he began building the All Star Trading, the parent company of Mikasa Stores.
Russ Manning, Class of 1946, was a famed illustrator of the Tarzan comic strips.
On a national level, Owen Siler, Class of 1938, whose father was an accounting teacher at the high school, served as commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard from 1974 to 1978.
Gordon Hartley, Class of 1935, was a distinguished captain of the aircraft carrier that retrieved the first space capsule.
The school, which has produced many world class swimmers, saw Johnny Paulson go to the Olympics as part of the U.S. swim team in 1932; and Eugene Lenz, Class of 1955, to the Olympics in Italy in 1964.
Joe Gularte Soares, Class of 1933, was a trainer with the New York Yankees for 26 years, while Les Weber, Class of 1935, pitched for the Brooklyn Dodgers for five years. Bradley Dandridge, Class of 1989, played for the Dodgers; John Rudometkin, Class of 1958 and graduate of USC, played with both the New York Knickerbockers and the San Francisco Warriors.
After World War II ended, Cappy Harada, Class of 1940, received an assignment from Gen. Douglas MacArthur to revive professional and college sports in occupied Japan, thus becoming commissioner of baseball in Japan. He later became a special adviser to the Yomuiri Giants professional team, the last Japanese team to conduct spring training in the United States.
Many other graduates distinguished themselves in their own fields of endeavor. Names of Santa Maria High School graduates can be found in many business and professional rosters throughout the country.
The loving respect that the former graduates have for the school is manifested when the school holds its annual alumni banquet, which is always held the night before the annual Pioneer Picnic. It’s a time when they all either come home to attend the dinner or send their best wishes from wherever their travels have taken them.