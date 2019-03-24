When the 19-member Santa Maria chapter of Rotary International, sponsored by the Santa Barbara Rotary Club, was chartered on Dec. 5, 1922, the group featured the town’s movers and shakers.
The charter members included executives in just about every major industry in Santa Maria: Dr. William Lucas, attorney Leo Preisker, Frank McCoy (owner of the Santa Maria Inn) and George Scott, who owned a brokerage. The group’s first president was Jesse H. Chambers.
The Rotarians held its monthly meetings at the Santa Maria Inn.
As the organization grew and more men became interested in becoming Rotarians, the Santa Maria chapter sponsored clubs in San Luis Obispo, Lompoc and Guadalupe (since disbanded). The group also sponsored the Santa Maria Breakfast Rotary Club and the Santa Maria Rotary Club, South.
As one of many prominent members of the Santa Maria Rotary Club, Winston Wickenden traveled to Mexico’s interior to set up Rotary clubs in that country. For his efforts, Wickenden became a “lifetime member” of the organization.
The national Rotary Club began on Feb. 23, 1905, when Paul Harris brought three businessmen to his office at the Unity Building in downtown Chicago to discuss his idea of forming an organization of business and professional men.
The world’s first service club, the Rotary Club of Chicago, was officially formed that night.
Harris, who had left his home in Vermont to practice law in Chicago, deeply felt the isolation of a newcomer in the big city. He felt that businessmen and professionals needed to come together for fellowship, much the same as they did in the small town where he grew up.
Because the club rotated its meetings at the different offices of the four men, the name of “Rotary” eventually became the official name of the club.
Three years later, a second club was formed in San Francisco.
As the club’s popularity spread throughout the United States, more chapters were founded. By the time the organization had reached its 10th birthday, Rotary clubs had been chartered from San Francisco to New York.
The club’s first motto, “Service Not Self,” was later changed to “Service Above Self.”
The Rotary Club set up an endowment fund in 1917 “for doing good work in the world,” and in 1928 a not-for-profit Rotary Foundation was set up.
The original club emblem, a wagon wheel (a symbol of strength and productivity) design, was the precursor of the familiar cogwheel emblem now used by Rotarians throughout the world.
The colors blue and gold were adopted in 1912.
While filming “The Ten Commandments” in the Guadalupe Dunes in 1923, Cecil B. DeMille and his family stayed at Frank McCoy’s Santa Maria Inn on South Broadway.
In addition to his appreciation of the cooperation he and his company received from the people of Santa Maria, DeMille was delighted with the friendship and fellowship of his fellow Rotarians in Santa Maria.
During a June of 1923 address made to Santa Maria’s Rotary Club, Barrett C. Kiesling, DeMille’s personal assistant, spoke of how DeMille, during all of his many years in making motion pictures, had never been accorded such wholehearted cooperation and generosity as he’d received in Santa Maria.
“This cooperation has not only been personal but financial.”
Kiesling spoke of how enterprises of this sort often have a shadow cast over them by unscrupulous merchants. DeMille has been “deeply appreciative of the high code of ethics which stamped his every dealing with the citizens of Santa Maria.”
As a token of his appreciation to the people of Santa Maria, DeMille had a Rotary wheel designed and built at his studio. The wheel was transported to Santa Maria and presented to the Rotary Club in the spring of 1924.
Jesse Chambers, club president at that time, welcomed the wheel and gave it a mighty spin. For as long as Chambers was a member of the organization, no meeting was officially opened without him having first spun the wheel.
The wheel remained at the Santa Maria Inn until 1973, when the club’s meetings began to be held across the street at the Santa Maria Club.
When the meeting site moved again in 1981, the wheel was put into storage. The following year, the Rotary Club returned to the Santa Maria Inn for its monthly meetings, but the wheel remained in storage.
Unfortunately, the storage room was not weatherproof and the relic suffered extensive damage. Understanding the need of restoring the Wheel to its former glory, Rotary members began restoration work in 1987.
The fully restored wheel was officially presented to the Rotary Club of Santa Maria at the Santa Maria Inn on Oct. 25, 1988.
As time passed, the old wheel suffered additional indignities when it was placed outside under the building’s eaves. Exposed to the wind and rain, the wheel’s condition again began to deteriorate and the paint once again began to peel.
Ron Nanning, president of the Santa Maria Rotary Club in 1997, suggested that the wheel be donated to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum, which in 1998, the group with Jan Leaverton as president (and the local group’s first female president) did. The wheel is now on display with its written history.
The Santa Maria Rotary Club’s main fundraiser, “Sips and Sombreros” with Jim Glines as auctioneer, is held annually in November, and the profits from this event go back to the local community.
Today, there are more than a million Rotary International members operating in 163 countries throughout the world.
Contributions to the Rotary Foundation total more than $80 million annually and support a wide range of humanitarian grants and education programs that enable Rotarians to bring hope and promote understanding throughout the world.
It's been said, “Membership in the Rotary Club is both a privilege and an opportunity, and its responsibility demands honest and efficient service and thoughtfulness for one’s fellow man.”