Shirley Contreras: Radio brought live entertainment indoors in the 20s and 30s

Reginald Fessenden performed the first radio-voice transmission, Dec. 13, 1900. The Air Force Network Integration is celebrated 75 years in communication in 2018 by revisiting its rich history and how it led to today’s advancement in communication.
The early radios, although lacking speakers, came with a set of earplugs which families took turns passing around, so that each person in the room could have a turn in listening to part of the programs being transmitted from cities far away.
By 1931, radios with external speakers and run by electricity transmitted even more radio programs. The ugly speakers (looking like giant question marks) sitting on top of the radio, enabled everyone in the room to listen to the programs at one time.
People were generally thrilled with the entertainment which, by this time, had greatly improved. This was radio at its best, and it was coming right into the homes of people who couldn’t get enough of it.
Santa Marians listened faithfully to “The Chase and Sanborn Hour,” with Don Ameche, Maurice Chevalier, Edgar Bergen and Charlie McCarthy, and sometimes even Nelson Eddy.
“Little Orphan Annie,” the girl who never celebrated a birthday, remained 12 years old forever while her closest chum, the ageless, “Sandy,” a dog of questionable breed, remained at her side.
At the start of each program, the announcer would lead all of Annie’s faithful listeners in Annie’s theme song. “Annie’s” show was sponsored by Ovaltine, a company that insured continuous sales of its product by always offering premiums to its radio audience, premiums which could only be obtained by sending in aluminum seals from Ovaltine cans.
Even though most kids weren’t particularly fond of Ovaltine, company sales soared as the little ones gathered the correct number of the required aluminum seals in order to send away for the coveted Orphan Annie mugs, decoder rings, whistles and comic books.
“Skippy,” and his dog Sockey, was another radio program based on a comic strip. Skippy, who was often guilty of playing hooky, breaking windows (accidentally, of course) and fighting with other kids, was a character that boys could easily relate to.
“Tom Mix and the Ralston Straight Shooters” lived at the “T-M Bar Ranch in Dobie Township.” Tom, a widely known cowboy movie star of the 1920s and 30s always seemed to be running into bad guys. However, before each episode ended, his horse, Tony, always came to his rescue.
Kids felt let down, though, when word was spread that the part of Tom Mix on radio was actually played by an actor.
“Jack Armstrong,” (all-American boy) Lum and Abner,” “Dick Tracy,” (every kid worth his salt owned a special Dick Tracy decoder) “The Lone Ranger,” “Inner Sanctum” (the music would chill the spine) and “The Shadow,” (“knows”) filled the air. Lash LaRue’s bullwhip, with its long handle lashed out “pschew” to pull the gun right out of the bad guy’s hand.
Families could put depression-day problems aside for a short time as they sat staring at the radio and became caught up in the antics of “Amos ‘n’ Andy,” “Fibber McGee and Molly,” “One Man’s Family,” “Manhattan Merry-go-Round,” “The Jack Benny Show,” and “Hollywood Hotel.”
“Henreeeeeee! Henry Aldrich!” was a familiar summons as was the response, “Coming mother,” as Henry called back to his screeching mother. Afternoon soap operas included Oxydol’s Own “Ma Perkins” and “Mary Noble, Backstage Wife.”
This was a time when the Santa Maria housewife washed on Monday and by Tuesday, all of the ironing was finished. Little girls wore starched dresses and the boys wore shirts and corduroy knickers.
Those corduroy knickers, popular with both men and boys in the 1930s wore like iron. Their legs ended just below the knees where elastic webbing held the material tight against the knees.
When new, the material, with its velvety surface and vertical ribs, had a definite sound when it rubbed together at the knees when the boys walked, creating a “whit, whit, whit” sound. In time and after considerable wear, the “whit” sound changed to a “whut, whut, whut.” When the ribs were completely worn away, the smooth corduroy sound became a “whot, whot, whot!” A group of boys wearing corduroys at various stages of wear, and walking side by side down the street, created a chorus of “whit, whut and whot” to the tune of “I’ve been working on the railroad.” For good reason, knickers were often called, “Whistle Britches.” My brother, though, hated knickers, and was one happy kid when they went out of style.
