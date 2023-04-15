Shirley Contreras: Radio brought live entertainment indoors in the 20s and 30s
Reginald Fessenden performed the first radio-voice transmission, Dec. 13, 1900. The Air Force Network Integration is celebrated 75 years in communication in 2018 by revisiting its rich history and how it led to today’s advancement in communication. 

 Courtesy photo

The early radios, although lacking speakers, came with a set of earplugs which families took turns passing around, so that each person in the room could have a turn in listening to part of the programs being transmitted from cities far away.

By 1931, radios with external speakers and run by electricity transmitted even more radio programs. The ugly speakers (looking like giant question marks) sitting on top of the radio, enabled everyone in the room to listen to the programs at one time.

People were generally thrilled with the entertainment which, by this time, had greatly improved. This was radio at its best, and it was coming right into the homes of people who couldn’t get enough of it.

On Oct. 31, 1938, the radio play of H.G. Wells War of the Worlds throws nation into panic.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

