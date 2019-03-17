On March 9, 1974, Jim Glines, then president of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and vice president and branch manager of Wells Fargo Bank, met with other townspeople interested in local history at the South Broadway site of the historical museum to bury two time capsules in the grounds of the museum.
Historical Society members Harry Bertrand and Emerson Stoskopf, chairperson of the event, had recently moved the Golden Time Capsules from Security Savings and Loan, where they had been on display, holding “mail” deposited in them before sending them to their final location at the new Historical Museum, which opened the previous January.
The history of the time capsule goes back to 1972 when, as a fundraising event, people were invited to place letters in a Golden Time Capsule addressed to their descendants.
“To the outside of the letter, please clip $1, which will go to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum Fund.”
Some suggestions as to the composition of letters were name, age, address, occupation, description of the person’s house or business, recreational activities, information about the person’s church, car, where he or she shopped, prices of food, family stories, politics, schools, etc.
Organizations were encouraged to mail letters telling about their history, listing charter and current members and officers and telling of their aims and purposes.
Schools might place a copy of the school’s newspaper, yearbook and include pictures of the school as well as some of the teachers and students. The possibilities were endless.
The two capsules were buried as planned and were destined to remain there until the city celebrated its 100th birthday in September of 2005. The capsules would then be opened and the contents distributed to the proper addressees by members of the current Historical Society board of directors.
Those who had any questions were advised to contact either Marjorie Stoskopf, chairwoman of the Time Capsule project, or Ted Bianchi, president of the Historical Society at the time that the capsule was buried.
On Sept. 10, 2005, I was one of the many people who had gathered in front of the Historical Museum to witness the unearthing of the celebrated time capsules. Many people had come from out of state, including Jan Froom, of Gilroy, whose father had made the capsule. Nancy Pawlowski also came from Gilroy and Jim Harris came from Palmdale.
Glines, who had helped bury the capsule in 1974, served as master of ceremonies at the unearthing event.
As the contents of the capsules were being passed out to the crowd that had gathered in front of the museum, one envelope addressed to the Historical Society was set aside to be examined later in the day by Richard Chenoweth, museum director.
When the festivities of the day ended and Chenoweth opened the envelope, three small books slid out.
These books, from the only mortuary in Santa Maria in the 1880s through the early 1900s, gave death information of about 500 people who had died between the years 1882 and 1903.
Since a fire at the Dudley Mortuary had broken out in the early 1900s, it had been assumed that all prior records had been destroyed.
Not so!
In the late 1920s, when the County Health Department opened its first office in the Santa Maria area, Hazel Lidbom became deputy registrar of vital statistics, a position she held until 1956.
Since prior to 1930 funeral records were not officially kept, those early records were turned over to Lidbom as the only records available.
Around 1950, the state asked that all records prior to 1930 be sent to them for destruction.
Lidbom felt that those records belonged to the city of Santa Maria and needed to be preserved. Instead of sending them to Sacramento to be destroyed, she took them home and placed them in her safe.
She retired in 1956.
For the next 18 years, Lidbom was in a dilemma, wondering how she was going to get these important records where they belonged.
When she saw a little story in the Santa Maria Times about placing items in the time capsule, she knew that her collection of death records would have a home. As she wrote, she might have committed a misdemeanor, “but by the time that the time capsule is opened, it will be far too late to do much about it.”
Researchers will agree that Lidbom’s collection is a gold mine as there were absolutely no early records available for them to use until she placed this package in one of the capsules and addressed to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society.
The records showed that the hardships suffered by the early pioneers were legendary. Many of them suffered serious medical conditions that might have been successfully treated if only the current medical science had been available then. However, as these records indicate, in the early days of Santa Maria such illnesses were death warrants.
Such diseases as typhoid fever, la grippe, consumption, cholera, meningitis and even one case (that we know of) of malaria, found the Grim Reaper following close behind.
A few people, both adults and infants, died of indigestion. One of the records showed the cause of death as “fever of the teeth.”
Some died of Bright’s disease, alcoholism, heart disease, cancer, lung problems, whooping cough, suicide, hanging (Ed Criswell on Whiskey Row in 1890) and even murder.
Most of the deaths took place between 1887 and 1903, with a few showing earlier dates.
The earliest death recorded, was that of 9-month-old Annie Triplett, daughter of W.G. and Nellie Triplett, who died in 1882 and is buried in the Guadalupe Cemetery.
Some of the names listed were difficult, if not impossible, to read, while others were listed as “child,” “Italian,” “Spanish,” “Swiss child,” “unknown” and “Spanish pauper.”
Doctors who made their rounds during these early years signed the documents. Drs. William Lucas, who came to the Santa Maria Valley in 1879, and Ormond Paulding served patients in Susquoc, Tepusquet, Guadalupe, Oso Flaco and Casmalia, as well as those in Santa Maria. Paulding, who had come to Santa Maria from Arroyo Grande in 1892, served more than 30 years as county physician. Some of the other doctors included Livingston, Wade and Bagby.