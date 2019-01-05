Since the little settlement now known as Santa Maria showed enough promise to warrant a school, its citizens, many of whom were uneducated, wanted something different for their children.
The saga of the Pleasant Valley School tells of a building that rose from the ground, had its days of glory and then was unceremoniously put out to pasture.
In 1869, two years after Benjamin Wiley was the first settler to acquire property in the windswept and unclaimed land lying between the Spanish ranchos in the Santa Maria Valley, about 100 families were living here.
According to Ulysses G. Battles, Santa Maria's first school came into existence through petitioning, one that was signed by everyone in the valley. However, when the petition was presented to the school authorities in Santa Barbara, their hopes were dashed when the county rejected the petition, stating that before funding would be allowed and the town was accepted as a legitimate district, they’d first have to build their own schoolhouse, obtain their own teacher, and pay his or her salary for one year.
Instead of being discouraged, the pioneer fathers rose to the task, outlined the valley as the school district and began taking subscriptions for funds to build a schoolhouse. In October of 1869, a fundraising party was held at the home of Rudolph Cook. For a nominal fee, the guests enjoyed dancing, grab bags, guessing games and a banquet.
When the party was over and the proceeds were counted, the group had netted $100.
The building of a school on the one-acre parcel of land donated by Martin Luther Tunnell on the east side of town took a lot of community effort, and what they lacked in funds, they more than made up for in determination and effort.
Except for the ceiling, which was finally added two years later, the building was completed in three days at a cost of $510.
With Joel Miller as the school’s first teacher, the 15 students who showed up when the school was officially opened in early 1870 sat on benches lined up against the walls. The public school district, known as Santa Maria, was formed and Rudolph D. Cook, George W. Battles and Joel Miller were appointed as trustees, with Mr. Battles serving as clerk of the board, a position which he held for about 15 years.
Joel Miller served as the school’s teacher until the school came under schools and state laws, and required a teacher who had passed an examination and held a certificate to teach. Mr. Miller taught for about a year.
With neither books nor a place in which to obtain them, each child brought books from home, with some even printed in a foreign language. One child brought in the family bible.
Later that year, the district was able to secure official textbooks and copybooks, such as Green’s grammar, Robinson’s Arithmetic and Monteith’s geography. Students used quills for pens and furnished their own ink.
With a $100 donation from Paul Bradley, a 12-foot addition was made to the school in 1874, the building grew to 48 feet long and began to be used for such events as community meetings and religious services.
Curtis Tunnell, grandson of Martin Luther Tunnell, once told me that when they began to hold dances at the school, his grandfather put his foot down, and told the school district that the school would have to move.
William “Billy” Smith then stepped in and offered to donate a one-acre parcel of property located on what was later known as Battles and Bradley Road. He put in a proviso that the property would revert back to his heirs when it ceased to be used for school purpose. That proviso was destined to cause major problems down the road when the school finally closed its doors.
Billy Smith died in October of 1901, and three years later Sarah sold the property to Joe Enos and moved to a house located at 619 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.
In 1933 the Pleasant Valley School enrollment was 32 students, with 21 being Mexican, 7 Portuguese, 2 Japanese and 2 Swiss.
The average occupation of most parents of the school’s students was farming with dairying and laborers coming next.
The next chapter of the Pleasant Valley School property saga took place in 1935 when the school was officially closed, with Thelma Battles serving as its last teacher.
The following year The Santa Maria Times reported a major fight brewing between the Enos family and the Board of Education over the land at the corner of Battles and Bradley.
Holding a quit claim deed from Sarah Jane Smith to Joe Enos, and citing the proviso that was placed on the property when and if the property was no longer being used for school purposes, the heirs claimed that the said property was rightfully theirs.
The Santa Maria school board and District Attorney Percy Heckendorf, legal adviser of all county school boards, refused to recognize any of the claims while A. H. Brazil, former district attorney of San Luis Obispo County, served formal notice on Superintendent Bruce to remove the school furniture.
With the school district’s contention that the property had never been abandoned for school purposes, Heckendorf not only instructed Bruce not to remove any furniture but also sent a notice to Brazil that he’d welcome a lawsuit.
Thus the fight began with neither side willing to back down.
I’ve never been able to determine when the proceedings took place, nor of the results. Although the people from the school district insist that “we must have won,” the Enos family owned the school property until the entire ranch was sold and a massive shopping center was built on the property.
In 1985 Dr. Roger Ikola, intending to create Heritage Park, purchased the school building plus two residences and moved them onto his property near Santa Maria Way on the hill just east of Highway 101.
The park never materialized and the buildings fell into deep disrepair until the larger residence of the two was sold and was moved out to Sisquoc. The other residence, The Paulding house, being beyond repair, was destroyed.
In 2007 the old Pleasant Valley School was sold to Tina and Paul McEnroe, who moved the building to their Rancho La Purisima, in Buellton, and immediately began its restoration.
Today the Pleasant Valley School, being fully restored, is used to conduct living history days when children from surrounding communities come to school dressed in period clothing and interact with Tina as she conducts classes, much as they did in the school’s early days.
The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society has conducted about three tours of the school.