In 1939, with Hitler throwing Europe into a state of war and breaking through France’s Maginot Line, the world was in a state of chaos. Congress revised its existing neutrality legislation and permitted Western democracies and China to purchase war supplies from us on a “cash and carry” basis.
Militarily, the United States, having a cavalry force of only 50,000, was still using horses to pull its artillery.
In 1940 Congress voted to increase appropriations for the national defense, and provided for the temporary drafting of men into the Army.
The United States was still reeling from the effects of the Great Depression, and even though the New Deal created jobs and restored self-esteem to millions of Americans, millions of other discouraged and unemployed men were walking the streets or riding the rails.
Meanwhile the clouds of war on other shores were growing darker and darker.
On Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, and within a few days, Germany declared war on the United States.
The day after President Roosevelt officially declared war, the people of the Central Coast began to mobilize their efforts, with each person doing his or her part to protect the country from a possible attack by the enemy on both shores.
All amateur radios were ordered off the air by the government and all planes were grounded except for those used for the national defense and regular airway companies.
An airplane watch was set up on the corner of Main Street and Suey Road, with women taking turns watching for planes. If a plane was spotted, the women were instructed to turn in this vital information, complete with how high it was, what kind, etc. The lady plane spotters also used the tower at the Veterans Memorial building to spot planes at night.
Within a month, Japanese submarines were seen off the coastal areas and on the 23rd of December Union Oil Company’s tanker, Montebello, was sunk just off the coast at Cambria. Although no one was killed in that attack, five crewmen were killed when the Richfield Oil tanker, Emideo was shelled twenty-five miles off of Cape Mendocino.
This was a time of fear, confusion, misinformation and tension for everyone, and by the following March there was nothing happening on the Pacific War Front that provided any reassurance.
Because it was generally felt that the West Coast would soon be subjected to an enemy attack, blackouts were ordered for all communities along the coast, and the Santa Maria Railroad had blackened shields installed over its locomotive headlights. Motorists were ordered to drive with their parking lights on and then only when necessary.
Housewives saved cooking grease and turned it in at the local meat market. They also flattened and saved tin cans to enable the government to provide more ammunition for the soldiers. Children saved gum wrappers and collected metal and rubber to turn in at the schools, and paper was recycled. Economic initiatives seemed endless as everyone pitched in to help in the war effort.
Nylon stockings, which had just come into use at the start of the war, were to become non-existent until the war was over. When they could get them, women either wore silk or rayon stockings. Leg makeup became an alternative to stockings with women using an eyebrow pencil to create an artificial seam up the back of their legs.
In the spring of 1942 the Food Rationing Program, one that would deeply affect the American way of life, was set into motion to avoid pubic anger with shortages, and not allow only the wealthy to purchase commodities. Yes, rationing meant sacrifices for all.
Gas rationing began in November of 1942, with allotments being made on the basis of need or effort. The average person was allotted four gallons per week with an “A” card. Business people could obtain more gas with a “B” card, while “C” card holders, those essential to the war effort, could get all of the gas they needed.
There was much grumbling about the gas rationing, with each person feeling that he warranted the much-coveted “C” card. Appeals were presented to Myrton Purkiss, Chairman of the Rationing Board. He, in turn, presented the appeals to committee members, Frank Johnson, Mayor Marion Rice, L. T. Thompson and William W. Stokes, leaving them to make the final decisions.
Although gas rationing books were separate and could be kept in the car for convenience, the general ration books were usually kept in a safe place inside the house. Each general rationing book, containing both red and blue stamps, was imprinted with the person’s full name, along with his or her height, weight, color of hair and eyes, age and sex.
Stamps were needed to buy sugar (when they could get it) and to buy shoes, with a limit of two pair a year. However, shoes that were made of cloth, with soles of rope, didn’t require stamps, but they didn’t last long. Meat stamps, tire stamps, gas stamps, and butter stamps had people coveting their little rationing books. Gone were the days when a person could walk into a store and pick up everything he needed.
Rationing books were issues for every member of the family. When a baby was born, no matter what time of the year he or she came into the world, a stamp book was issued. Rationing books were not to be transferred and were to be surrendered in case of death or if a person left the country. Any person finding a lost book was required to turn it into the nearest Rationing Board.
In May of 1943, when sugar rationing took effect, one member from each family went to the designated school to register for the Sugar Buying Cards. Coupons were distributed based on family size, and the coupon book allowed the holder to purchase a specified amount. However, possession of the coupon book was no guarantee that sugar would be available. Sugar and butter lines were common sights throughout the country.
Although people were often required to give up many material things, they generally pulled together in working for the common good. Clubs and organizations joined together to support and maintain supply levels for the troops fighting on the front lines while government-sponsored ads, via radio shows, posters and pamphlets, urged the American people to contribute by whatever means they had.
Red Stamp rationing covered all meats, butter, fat, and oils, and with some exceptions, cheese. Each person was allowed a certain amount of points weekly with expiration dates to consider. “Blue Stamp” rationing covered canned, bottled, and frozen fruits and vegetables, plus juices and dry beans; and such processed foods as soups, baby food and ketchup. Ration stamps became a kind of currency with each family being issued a “War Ration Book.” Each stamp authorized a purchase of rationed goods in the quantity and time designated, and the book guaranteed each family its fair share of goods made scarce, thanks to the war.
While life meant sacrifice, complaints were few because the people knew that it was the men and women in uniform who were making a greater sacrifice. Posters stating, “Do with less so they’ll have enough,” aided in the American people uniting in their efforts. War bonds land stamps were sold to provide war funds, and school children pasted savings stamps in bond books.
“Victory Gardens” were planted to conserve foods, and it’s been said that by 1945, an estimated 20 million victory gardens produced approximately 40 percent of America’s vegetables.
Food substitutions included real butter being replaced by Oleo margarine, with the familiar red capsule included in the package. Strong arms were needed to break that capsule up and mix it into the white mixture to provide color. And it tasted like lard.
World War II came to an end with the signing aboard the USS Missouri in September of 1945. The war with Germany had ended the previous August.
Rationing, though, didn’t end until 1946 when life resumed as normal and the consumption of meat, butter and sugar inevitably rose. Margarine is now being sold already colored, but is still with us.