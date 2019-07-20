On October 5, 1894, 25 women gathered at the home of Mrs. Mollie Smith to organize a women’s society to feed their thirst for knowledge and to help their community to grow and prosper.
The town’s social life at that time centered on church gatherings and social activities, but these women felt that they needed more.
Calling themselves the “Ladies Literary Society of Santa Maria,” these women used their meetings to read and discuss English literature and the Bible. Although they charged no dues, by 1885, when the membership had grown to be too large to hold meetings in private homes, they rented the Masonic Hall and began charging 50 cents a year per member to cover the hall’s rental fees.
The community gave much support to the Society’s annual lectures and musicals, and through this support, the women found incentive to continue the work.
The members were also interested in Woman’s Suffrage and sent delegates to the Woman’s Suffrage Congress each year.
Since the group hoped one day to have a community library, they began to set aside the money earned from their various programs to start a Library fund. At the end of the first year, the fund reached a grand total of $79.09.
In March of 1896, wanting to have a circulating library, the women began to take steps with which to reach their goal. By April of 1899, the circulating library with 268 books was so successful that the women found it necessary to hire a full-time librarian (one of its members), paying her $1 per month.
In August of 1900, the women moved their circulating library to the Post Office then located on the west side of Broadway, between Main and Church streets, in the Jones building. When the people came in to pick up their mail, the books were handy for lending.
The women sent their first letter to Andrew Carnegie for help in building a community library in March of 1901, and followed up with many other letters within the next few years.
In May of 1904, they moved their circulating library to Mau’s hardware store, just one of the many homes that the library was to know before finding a permanent home.
In March of 1906, the women changed the name of the club from, “The Ladies Literary Society of Santa Maria,” to “The Minerva Club,” named for Minerva Thornburgh, one of the founders of the organization. The beloved Aunt Minerva had died in November of 1898.
The women, feeling that a permanent home for their books was an absolute necessity, formed a committee to find an appropriate library site. Since the northwest corner of Cook and Broadway was for sale for $750, the women made a down payment of $250 on the property.
Since women were not encouraged to be business-oriented during the early 1900s, the City Council set up a library organization to work with the Minerva Club members to investigate library possibilities. Two members of this new library organization just happened to be husbands of two Minerva Club members.
Lazar Blochman, of the library organization, met with a representative of the Carnegie Institute and the proposal for the library was drawn.
The Carnegie Institute people mandated that their funds, which would be paid out in installments, could only be used for the construction of the building and not for the purchase of the land.
The Carnegie people also insisted that the city furnish all other materials necessary to complete the library, and that they would agree that the land would only be used for a library or park, and that it would maintain the library for permanent public use. In addition, the building must be on the most prominent street in town.
After the Minerva Club made its first payment on the proposed library site, Carnegie decided to build his library not on Minerva property, but across the street on property donated by Paul Tietzen of the Santa Maria Bank.
To insure the success of this project, J. F. Goodwin, one of the members of the library organization, donated both money and books, while Sam Fleischer and Mr. Blochman took over the business details of the building and grounds.
The original Carnegie plans for the library called for an unfinished basement, but the trustees decided to finish the building at an added cost of $400.
Dr. William T. Lucas laid the cornerstone of the new library in October of 1908.
In May of 1909, the Carnegie Library containing 1,500 books, 600 of which were donated by the Minerva Club, opened with Minnie Stearns serving as the librarian (the position would include janitorial services), with a salary of $70 per month.
The Minerva Club, one of the oldest continuously operating women’s clubs in California will be celebrating its 125th anniversary in October of this year.