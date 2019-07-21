After arriving in San Francisco in March of 1905 young Yaemon Minami headed south to Guadalupe where he found work at the Sugar Company as a manual laborer. The young man, born in the village of Wakayama, Japan in December of 1880, was like many other young men in that overcrowded area who wanted to go to the United States and make their way in the world.
On route to the United States, he spent two months in the Japanese colony in Hawaii.
Like most of the Japanese immigrants of that time, Minami was a stoop laborer, one of the most backbreaking jobs known. However, he was thrifty and he had a plan, and that plan included living and farming in Santa Maria.
In 1909, after putting together a little money, Minami became a grower of sugar beets for the Sugar Company. In 1917, farming 1,200 acres of lettuce in the valley, he was recognized as being the best in the business. Still, though, he had long-range goals that had yet to be reached.
By the early 1940s, his business, “General Farms,” was doing $3 million annual business here.
Minami was remembered as being a simple man who was “big with people.” The Japanese emperor honored him by naming him to the Fourth Class Order of the Sacred Treasure, a rare distinction honoring him for his development of better understanding between citizens of American and Japanese ancestry. In April of 1970 he was elevated to third Class Medalist rank, the equivalent of a British Peerage.
When World War II broke out Minami and his son, Yataro were sent to an internment camp located far inland. As Yataro said, “They just came out and picked us up.”
For the next five years the two, along with many other Japanese men, were transferred from one detention camp to another, all over the West. They finally wound up in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where they remained until the war ended and they were reunited with the rest of their family after years of being apart.
The family returned to the valley to begin farming again, changing the name of the business to “Security Farms.”
In 1955 Yaemon Minami became a citizen of the United States.
Minami was a generous contributor to many charitable organizations and lived far from the limelight with Kuni, his wife of more than 50 years, in the family home in Guadalupe.
When Minami passed away in May of 1973, people from all parts of the country came to the valley to pay honor to the 93-year-old Guadalupean farmer who rose from stoop labor to become “the lettuce king” in the country’s vast agricultural industry. More than 1,500 people gathered in the convention center to pay tribute to their friend of many years.
Yaemon Minami is buried in the Guadalupe cemetery next to his wife, who passed away in 1955.