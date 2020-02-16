Shirley Contreras: Memorable days in March

March 9, 1926: The Auto Club of Southern California opened a branch office at the northwestern corner of Broadway and Church and operating independent of the San Luis and Santa Barbara offices.

March 26, 1926: Santa Barbara’s first radio station was opened by Hancock in a studio located at the Santa Maria Valley Railroad in the office building at Jones and McClelland.

March 9, 1929: Organization of the Hancock Foundation College of aeronautics was announced. Six days later 250 men applied for admission.

March 2, 1933: The two banks in Santa Maria, the Bank of America and Security First National Bank of Los Angeles, were closed under the protection of Governor James Ralph, Jr. in order that the state legislature could enact laws to protect both investors and depositors throughout California.

March 3, 1933: The California governor ordered a 3-day bank holiday but allowed patrons access to safe deposit boxes.

March 5, 1933: President Roosevelt ordered a 4-day bank holiday.

March 16, 1933: It was announced that $400,000 deposits were made in Santa Maria banks on the first day of business following the bankers’ holiday.