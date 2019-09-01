In the spring of 1882, tongues were wagging about a quadruple wedding that was soon going to take place in town. The gossip became more tangible when invitations were received, fixing the date for the event to take place on Wednesday, April 26. Since all of the parties involved were highly esteemed members of the community, it seemed as though the people in town could talk about nothing else.
When the date of this great event arrived, people from the surrounding countryside began flocking into town early in the morning. The Methodist Church, where the wedding was to take place, began filling up at 10 a. m. and by 11 a.m., it was crowded.
Friends and relatives occupied the second seats back from the pulpit, the first being held for the four couples who would soon be united in holy matrimony.
On the left of the pulpit was a table on which the guests deposited their wedding presents. In front of that stood the musicians who were impatiently waiting for the event to begin.
To the right of the pulpit stood another table containing cakes, lemonade and other refreshments, ready to serve to the crowd.
At half past eleven, the musicians struck up the wedding march, and the crowd at the door parted as the couples in the wedding party stepped forward.
According to a column written by The Santa Maria Times on April 29, the first to step down the aisle were Delos Connor and Ella Cheadle, followed by Emmett Bryant and Laura W. Sharp. Dover Rice and Etta Bryant came next, and last to begin the march were Henry. A. Bryant and Addie Conner. Two of the girls were 16 years of age while the other two were 17.
As the last notes of the organ died down, Rev. Mr. Holdridge turned to the assembled multitudes and reminded them that they were called there to witness the binding together in holy bands of matrimony the four couples who stood before them. If any of them knew of any just cause as to why the marriage should not take place, the time had come to make the fact known.
After the ceremony ended, the newlyweds were ushered to the area prepared for them where they received congratulations from their friends and relatives.
When the congratulations ended, the wedding presents were opened, ranging from a bureau from B. J. Connor to Delos and Ella Connor, to silver receiving cards from the Kaiser Brothers to each couple.
After the distribution of gifts, refreshments were served to the guests and a social hour began, until it was time to go to the residence of Ruben and Hattie Hart where they passed the afternoon.
At a social reception and ball held that evening in the town hall, the festivities continued until 4 o’clock on Thursday morning.
The event was long to be remembered by the newlyweds as well as their friends and relatives.
However, according to stories passed around the town the following week, the excitement didn’t end there as, the day after the wedding took place and the couples left for their honeymoon, the minister was horrified to discover that their marriage license was from San Luis Obispo and not Santa Barbara County. He jumped into his buggy and chased after them, finally catching up with them just the other side of the Santa Maria River where he ordered them to stand up in their buggies so that he could marry them again.