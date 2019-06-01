Born in Petaluma on Oct. 5, 1861, Major P. Baker moved to Santa Maria in June of 1883 where he became involved in business as well as in community affairs. One of the best known men in the community at the time, people assumed that “Major” was a title, but Majors was a family name. However, when he was christened, his folks dropped the letter “s,” and he became Major.
Major Baker was 22 years old when he arrived in Santa Maria, and was joined by his father, Henry Baker, the following year. The senior Baker served as justice of the peace from 1888 until 1898, when he retired. He was succeeded by Justice L. J. Morris, who held the post for many years.
Major Baker married Nellie Blosser in February of 1893. Nellie , who was the first American girl born in what later became Santa Maria, was the daughter of Lorenzo and Anna Blosser, who settled here in 1869. The couple lived at 123 West Chapel Street.
Major Baker, one of the organizers of the Santa Maria Gas Company, was issued stock certificate #7. J. F. Goodwin, Paul O. Teitzen and M. Fleisher were the principal incorporators. Because the founders wanted to put any profits back into the business, it was 17 years after the company was started before any dividends were paid. As Baker said, “because we put all of our profits back into the system, we gave the people the service which we thought they were entitled.”
Taking an active interest in lodge affairs, Baker joined the Odd Fellows Lodge in 1894 and the Masons in 1936. He had gone through all the chairs in the local Odd Fellows Lodge and, as serving as district deputy when Acme Rebekah Lodge was formed , instituted the organization here. At the time of his death in 1936, Mrs. Baker was the only charter member still a member of the local lodge.
For many years, Major Baker owned a mercantile business known as Herron Company, located on South Broadway. He later sold out to Safeway Stores.
After Baker retired, he became a director of the Gas Company as well as a director of the Security First National Bank. He had been a member of the County Probation committee over a long period of years under both Judges S. E. Crow and Atwell Westwick.
He also served as past president of the Chamber of Commerce and of the Santa Maria Pioneers Association.
Major Baker died at his home on Dec. 2, 1936 at the age of 75. Both Major and Nellie Baker (who died in 1949) are buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery Mausoleum.