Shirley Contreras: Life for early Santa Maria Valley settlers was rough. Think grasshoppers, scarce water, little lumber

Looking back at the history of the valley, while the towns and cities of the northern part of the county had a few ranchos and missions to provide hospitality to the early occasional traveler, the actual development of the valley came much later.

For many years, the Santa Maria Valley remained a flat and treeless span of desert where winds turned into infernos of frequent sandstorms that made plant life impossible and general living conditions difficult.

Wild animals roamed the area, and for many miles around there was no human habitation except for the ranch houses of Diego Rivera on the Rancho Guadalupe, the Dana house on the Rancho Nipomo, and a stage station located at the mouth of Suey Creek, near the foothills north east of what is now the city of Santa Maria. There was also a stage station in La Graciosa, near the present site of Orcutt.

However, from the time that Benjamin Wiley, the valley’s first settler, arrived to claim a piece of government land, pioneers believed that the soil could be productive if it could be persuaded to remain in one place long enough to raise a crop, but with the strong winds, few people expected to ever happen. When a planted seedling reached about 3 inches above the ground, the strong winds seemed to have been waiting to lop it off at its base.