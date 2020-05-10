Shirley Contreras: Liberty Bond sales rallied region during World War I

The Santa Maria flagpole, which originally stood at the intersection of Main and Broadway, was moved to city hall in March of 1942.

In addition to the services being held for the dedication of the Los Alamos flag and pole, it was also a booster meeting for sales of the fourth issue of Liberty Bonds. Speakers espoused the cause of the government, eulogized the American flag and invited the people to be very generous in their purchases of Liberty Bonds.

J. H. Denning made the principal talk of the evening. He was sent by the government to give the people information concerning the Liberty Bonds. He told the crowd a bit about what the government was doing for them and what the boys “over there” were doing. He went on to say what the people “over here” should be doing. In essence, he said that the patriotic duty of everyone was to buy Liberty Bonds, and that anyone refusing to do so because he could get a better rate of interest elsewhere, was a traitor.

After Dr. W. T. Lucas spoke about the Red Cross work in the present war, Charles Peirson stepped up to the microphone to give a “rebel yell” that resounded through the streets of the little town.