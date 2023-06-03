June 12, 1874: Guadalupe Lodge #237 F & AM was established in a meeting held at the Odd Fellows Lodge.

June 4, 1881: The first meeting of what was to become the Hesperian Lodge #164 F & AM was held in Central City.

June 17, 1907: Santa Maria’s City Council approved plans for Carnegie Library.

