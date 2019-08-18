Son of James and Elizabeth Hannifin Weldon, John Anthony Weldon was born in Eureka, Utah on June 25, 1903. As a native of Utah, John was said to have been an athlete at his high school.
He graduated from the University of California in 1934 and was an Indian agent at the San Carlos Apache Reservation in New Mexico where he had met and was a good friend of the Indian Chief Geronimo.
He came to Santa Maria to join his brother, Thomas, and five sisters in 1936, and obtained a job as a meter reader with the city’s water department.
He took time out from the water department when World War II began, and served as an operations sergeant with the Army Air Corps, where he was part of the forces involved in the invasion of the Philippines.
Weldon remembered once being aboard a small ship in the South Pacific during World War II and seeing a floating crate bearing the words, “Rosemary Packing Company, Santa Maria, California.”
He didn’t let the war stop his collecting habits, as he shipped home many pieces of artifacts from New Guinea, Dutch East India and the Philippines. He later quipped, “I guess that’s why the war lasted so long. I needed the time to ship all that stuff home.”
That service tour was the only interruption in his employment with the city of Santa Maria. In addition to reading water meters, he took other jobs within the city before becoming a supervisor in the water department.
Weldon’s key contribution to the community was his work with the Elks Lodge, an organization that he joined on June 26, 1947. He was granted an Honorary Life Membership on March 22, 1962, being one of only five members to have received such an honor up to that time.
He served as the Lodge Secretary for 20 years, beginning in 1951, the same year that he became extensively involved in rodeo work for Elks Recreation, Inc. He was parade organizer and chairman from 1951 to 1977, and for a time was the parade announcer. He was the rodeo announcer from 1954 to 1972.
Weldon started the Booster Button Program in 1959, and in 1973 became one of only two people to have his face appear on the famed button. He also initiated the Beard-A-Reno Contest, and possessed “Irish Pennies” from Ireland, which he bestowed on thousands of Santa Marians as “special gifts.”
Weldon’s rodeo involvement wasn’t confined to Santa Maria. He announced at rodeos all over the western states and even appeared in two Hollywood movies. In 1956, he was an announcer for the Tournament of Roses parade in Pasadena.
When Weldon visited Ireland in early 1964, his Western attire stopped traffic on Castlebar’s Main Street. The editor of the Connaught Telegraph in Castlebar reported in his newspaper, describing him “wearing a ten-gallon green sombrero, a colorful tunic, maroon jeans and boots with spurs. He (Weldon) possessed the glamor which would outshine the cowboys relaxing in the Hollywood films limelight.” Excited youths and schoolchildren crowded the streets following him, blocking the narrow streets.
In acknowledging the wonderful reception accorded him, Weldon tossed coins liberally into the air causing traffic jams as the youngsters, giving vent to their enthusiasm dashed in the streets to collect the money.
Of course, before Weldon left Ireland, he kissed the blarney stone, thus assuring that he would not lose his “gift of gab.”
In seeing the face of the city change, he felt that it was impossible to hold back progress. The bright spot in any change, according to Weldon, was that it was possible to hold on to the past, and this he did with his museum, which was located in the back of his house on West Mill Street.
He called himself a “collector,” and his museum gave evidence of it. Old branding irons, artifacts from the islands of the South Pacific, hundreds of old whiskey bottles, a piece of metal from the old Carnegie Library, store signs from the 1920s, political buttons from the Roosevelt era, thousands of remembrances of past Elks rodeos and parades, and many more keepsakes all covered the walls and ceilings of his museum.
In 1968, 32 years after arriving in Santa Maria, Weldon felt that it was time to throw in the towel and retire, as he felt that his Elks activities and maintaining his museum would be enough to keep even a young man busy.
There was not a vacant seat in the Santa Maria Elks Lodge dining room on the night of June 29, 1968 when city employees, brother Elks and friends came to pay tribute to John A. Weldon, a man who had served the city of Santa Maria for more than 30 years.
When he received a commendation plaque from the city that night, he was heard to say, “I don’t know where I’m going to put it. Don’t get me wrong, though, as there’s always room for one more item in a museum.”
He was proud to have outlasted eight mayors and was on the ninth (George Hobbs) when he decided to retire.
Weldon was noted for helping the Red Cross, was a past commander of the local VFW, was a game announcer at Santa Maria Union High School and Hancock College basketball games, and was one of the founders of the Santa Maria Valley Roping and Riding Club. Was a director of the Golden Dukes, the semi-pro basketball team, and the Santa Maria Indians semi-pro baseball team … and the list goes on and on.
John Weldon died on April 7, 1990, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, and was buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery.