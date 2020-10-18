Shirley Contreras: Jim May made a lasting impact on the city of Santa Maria

Jim May, son of Elizabeth (Oakley) and Fred May, was born in Santa Maria on Aug. 28, 1921. He attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria Union High School with the class of 1939 before attending the University of California at Berkeley. However, like many other college students of that time, his education was interrupted by World War II, when he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an anti-aircraft gunner, French linguist, and finally as support personnel for the 984th Engineer Maintenance Company.
After arriving by boat in southern France, his Army service campaigns included “Rhineland” in the European American Theatre, where he earned the Expeditionary Medal with Bronze Star, World War II Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal.
Honorary discharged when the war ended, Jim returned to Berkeley in 1946 to complete his studies in history and economics.
Following his graduation from Berkeley in 1946 and after a competitive examination and selection process, Jim was accepted in the State Department and entered their initial training program, the Foreign Service Institute, and graduated in October of 1947. With a commission to begin his diplomatic career as Foreign Service Officer, Jim spent the next 33 years as a diplomat, and attained the rank of FSO 2, the equivalent of a 1-star general. During his tenure as a diplomat, he became a trained Arabic linguist and foreign affairs officer. Throughout his career, he visited every foreign country, except Communist China and Latin America, in either official or unofficial capacity.
As the ranking senior advisor to the commanding generals on major assignments, his services were known to include advice, technical and material support in all fields of government operations. One third of his team was devoted to public health, taking care of endemic disease, accidents, illnesses and war casualties. The remaining third covered education and agriculture. His province of responsibility required him, at times, to care for large refugee populations, with many known to have more than 150,000 people.
On his return from South Vietnam, Jim spent two years in Washington, D.C. as Deputy Director of Training in charge of all civilian and military advisers assigned to Vietnam to include those from the Central Intelligence Agency. During one of his last assignments in Africa he served as aide to Secretary of State Henry Kissinger for International Conferences in Africa.
Jim retired from the State Department of Foreign Service in 1977, and returned to Santa Maria to begin his second career, spending the next 30 years in public service in and for the city and community of Santa Maria.
Space does not permit me to write about Jim’s many accomplishments during those 30 years, but his being personally responsible for the purchase of the 15-acre Pioneer Park says a lot. In addition, during the park’s first year of formation, he was often seen walking around the newly established park, trimming and pruning trees. He served as president of the Pioneer Association in 1992.
I’m particularly grateful to Jim May as he provided me with a lot of information about the history of Santa Maria, much of which I’ve used in earlier columns. For example, his grandfather, William C. Oakley, first served as trustee (today’s city council) in 1906, taking the place of Emmett Bryant, who had resigned. Oakley later served as mayor and resigned in January of 1920.
Jim died on Feb. 4, 2007 and is buried in the Santa Maria Cemetery. His wife, Jacqueline and children, Marianne, Stephen, Anthony, Alice, Jack and Fred survived him.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
