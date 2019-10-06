By the early 1900s, the Santa Maria Valley had become an important farming area. Significant numbers of Japanese immigrants had come, mostly to work in agriculture. By the 1920s, there were about 1,000 Japanese people in the Santa Maria area. Although most of them were Buddhists, some were Christians.
In January of 1927, a Japanese Christian fellowship, named “The Friends of Jesus” was formed under the leadership of the Saika and Kuramoto families. Two Japanese ministers, Rev. Otoe So and Rev. Niisato, who were occasionally able to make the trip to Santa Maria, assisted in the project.
First formed to help Japanese-born residents and their American-born children bridge the barriers of language and customs, the Santa Maria Japanese School was established by renting a room at 920 West Main Street. Its first instructor was Mrs. Kura Koyama. The following year, when the school had grown in size to where permanent quarters were necessary, the group purchased land at 134 North Western Avenue for $1,260, and built a small school and teacher’s residence.
Students between the ages of 4 to 21 years of age met on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 to study the language and culture of their ancestors.
George Utsunomiya, who taught at the school for many years, was the youngest of 12 children born to Mr. and Mrs. Fukijaro Utsunomiya, one of the early Japanese vegetable growers in the valley. His father tilled acreage located on South Broadway, across from the Santa Maria High School as early as 1904.
George, born in Santa Maria in 1917, was sent to Japan in 1921 to be reared by an uncle who had no children. His uncle was a Japanese naval officer who lived in Tokyo, where George was educated until 1937 when he returned to the land of his birth. While living in Japan, George was called “Tadashi” (which means, righteous). It was also his middle name.
When George returned to Santa Maria to enroll in junior college, the local Japanese school was already more than a decade old. Shigeo Yamabe, his teacher, later became pastor of the Guadalupe Buddhist Church.
By March of 1935, when a new school building was needed, a newer structure was built and dedicated in June of that year. It cost $5,247 and was called the Santa Maria Japanese Language Institute and Community Center, owned by a corporation directed by a board selected from leaders of the community. Later it was simply known as the Santa Maria Japanese School.
All 248 Japanese schools in California were closed in January of 1942 when WWII erupted and residents of Japanese ancestry were loaded up and shipped to inland areas, where they were treated as prisoners of war. At the time, George recalled that his uncle had warned before 1937 that since the army controlled Japan there was danger of war.
George, wanting to become a commercial artist, was also interested in helping other Japanese-Americans retain the language and culture of Japan.
In 1945 George was transferred to the Santa Barbara Tuberculosis Sanitarium for treatment where he also met his future wife, Fumiko, who was also a patient.
When the war ended and the Japanese were back on the coast, George enrolled in a Los Angeles art school and married Fumiko, also a native Santa Maria. They had one daughter, Cheryl, a talented dancer, singer and actress.
Back in Santa Maria, George worked as a vocational instructor at the Federal Correctional Institute for more than 26 years, retiring in 1976. During those 26 years, Utsunomiya also taught at the Japanese school, helping a third generation of Japanese people to know the language and customs of their ancestors.
Following retirement George then worked for Tandam Frozen Foods for a number of years.
At first, the local Japanese school classrooms were filled with up to 60 pupils, but the numbers dwindled until they reached the point when one classroom would accommodate them all. Tuition averaged $5 per month per student with about 22 families represented in the enrollment. Other members of the community underwrote the additional costs.
Throughout his life, George was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church in Santa Maria and was an active member of the local chapter of the Japanese-American Citizens League as well as the Central Coast Japanese Community Center.
George Utsunomiya passed away in December of 2006 at the age of 89.