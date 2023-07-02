July 4, 1817: The new Mission Santa Ines (the original was destroyed in an earthquake Dec. 21, 1812) was dedicated.

July 2, 1873: Martin Luther Tunnell filed an application for a homestead on 160 acres of land in the Mt. Diablo Meridian. Paid 25 cents per acre on Oct. 18, 1875. Application approved April 28, 1876.

July 3, 1877: Juan Pedro Olivera donated an acre of land upon which to build a school. When the school (Olive School) was closed in the fall of 1950 the property was sold to the Sisquoc Grange for $1,350.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

1
0
0
0
0