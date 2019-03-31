April 12, 1875: The Central City town site was formally recorded. It was laid out with 40 acres from the quarter sections of Rudolph Cook, Isaac Fesler, Isaac Miller and John Thornburgh.
April 1882: Central City became Santa Maria.
April 15, 1882: The entire town turned out to celebrate the driving of the last spike into the track connecting Santa Maria with San Luis Obispo and Port Harford. For the first time, farmers would be able to get their produce to the big markets.
April 22, 1882: H.J. Laughlin and S. Clevenger published the first edition of the Santa Maria Times. The Times building was located in the T.A. Jones building, just south of the post office.
April 28, 1897: St. Peter's Episcopal Church held its first service at the Christian Church. The church didn't have a building of its own until 1932.
April 1916: Pacific Telephone and Home Telephone merged under the name of Santa Barbara Telephone Company.
April 18, 1932: Councilman Marion Rice was unanimously elected mayor of Santa Maria by the Board of City Councilmen, succeeding Arthur Fugler, who had held the position since 1924. Rice served as mayor until 1946.
April 28, 1932: John Paulsen was one of three boys who left for Los Angeles to participate in the dedication of the new Olympic Games swimming pool.
April 25, 1933: It was announced that Western Gulf Company's Bradley #1 Wildcat oil well, located southeast of Santa Maria, was the deepest man-made hole in the United States at 10,296 feet.
April 13, 1940: Santa Maria's first supermarket -- Bert Rosenblum's Bert's Food Market -- opened at 301 South Broadway. The store, later sold to Roy Gallison and Charles Felmlee, was demolished in 1988 to make room for the West Side Mall.
April 29, 1942: Having been given 72 hours to gather together everything that they could carry, Guadalupe Japanese families were boarded into buses and taken to temporary quarters at the Tulare Fairgrounds Assembly Center. The following day, Japanese people in Santa Maria assembled at Christ United Methodist Church and were taken to the same place. The following August, both groups were taken by train to the Internment camp in Gila River, Arizona.
April 2, 1944: The Hancock School of Aeronautics received official confirmation from the War Department that on or about June 27, 1944, the government would be terminating its contract with the school.
April 19, 1948: Elks Field, the city' s new baseball park, was dedicated. In the season's opening game, the Indians beat the Los Angeles Bank of America team by a score of 11-1.
April 26, 1951: Philip M. Herardo died of wounds received in South Korea on Feb. 13, 1951. Herardo was the first of the Korean evacuees to die at the Camp Cooke Hospital.
April 17, 1962: Curtis Tunnell ended his Santa Maria City Council career to begin actively campaigning for election as 5th District Supervisor in the June 8 primary elections.
April 19, 1966: George Hobbs Jr. was named mayor of the city of Santa Maria by his fellow council members.
April 1967: Ground was broken on Alvin Street for the new Temple Beth-El.
April 1967: Central Plaza was dedicated at the corner of North Broadway and East Main Street. It was the former sight of Whiskey Row.
April 25, 1968: Realtor John Ruffoni announced that he had purchased the Bradley Hotel from members of the pioneer Bradley family for $200,000.
April 1970: Fireman William Alvin Newton was killed in the Bradley Hotel fire. The hotel was built in 1888 at the southeast corner of Main Street and Broadway.
April 1974: The Allan Hancock College Choir, under the direction of Glenn Montague, became the first community college choir in the United States to perform behind the Iron Curtain in Romania.
April 3, 1980: After 60 years, the Santa Maria Club ("the place to go in Santa Maria") closed its doors for the last time.
April 1, 1982: Martin V. Smith reopened the Santa Maria Inn with Victor Mazarati, "Prime Minister of South Broadway," as the new general manager. Local real estate broker Myrna Winter had represented Smith in the purchase.
April 1984: The Elwin Mussell Center opened.
April 18, 1990: While playing with the Chicago White Sox, Robin Ventura, a 1985 Righetti High School graduate, hit his first home run in a game between his team and the Boston Red Sox.
April 9, 1993: Bryn Smith, 1973 Santa Maria Union High School graduate, pitched the first game in the new Colorado Rockies Mile High Stadium. The Rockies won 11-4.
April 27, 1993: Nipomo received a $900,000 grant to build a new library.
April 28, 1995: Santa Maria's beautiful Memorial Rose Garden in Central Park Plaza was dedicated.
April 2001: The Dana Adobe in Nipomo became a state of California historical landmark.
April 26, 2006: Righetti High School graduate Robin Ventura was elected to the College Baseball Hall of Fame's inaugural class.