Although the Hot Stove League isn’t an actual “league,” the name conjures images of baseball fans gathering around a hot stove during the cold winter months, discussing their favorite baseball teams and players. Santa Maria’s Hot Stove League actually began when it held its first celebration on Jan. 24, 1976.
However, it’s been said that Santa Maria’s Hot Stove League really began when Cappy Harada, while attending the American League Championship Series in 1975, met with Carl Barbertini, Bob Fisher and John Osborne and talked about the possibility of bringing some of Japan’s star baseball players to play with the Bulldogs. The conversation shifted and soon plans were made to open a Hot Stove League in Santa Maria.
Harada, born and raised in Santa Maria, excelled in sports, particularly baseball, and played for the Santa Maria Saints and later in minor league baseball until World War II broke out. He was eventually stationed in Japan where he served under Gen. Douglas MacArthur and is credited with having revived baseball there after the war ended.
Although Cappy’s career in sports gained him much fame (see my Sept. 16 column), he never forgot his roots. At the time of the Hot Stove’s event, he was serving as an administrative executive with the San Francisco Giants.
The first Cappy Harada Hot Stove League Celebrity Tournament and Barbecue began with a celebrity golf tournament held at the Rancho Maria Golf Course in Orcutt, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 24 with approximately a dozen groups of players standing ready to take their turns in teeing off in an 18-hole round consisting of both competitive and celebrity golfers. One celebrity and about four amateurs were included in each group.
Jack O’Keefe, head professional at Rancho Maria, said that the general public was invited to watch the proceedings.
Harada, the focus of the day, led the first round, with Carl Barbertini, Larry Guggia, Hal McBride and Robert Kaiser set to follow him. The Rick Burleson group, with Dr. Paul Cook, Erin Munro, Elmer Gabel and Ray Smith was set to follow them.
Leo Hughes’ group, including Don Wilson, Jack Trefts, Pat Diaz and Bill Campbell, came next with Al Downing’s players -- Roy Wilburn, Joe Zibrida, Basil Leftus and Jim Banger following them.
The fifth group included Lou Bentson, with Bud Stack, Leon Smith and Roy Howell, and the sixth group was made up of Dusty Baker, Frank Young, Jay Hewitt and Merrill Thompson.
Following them were Creighton Sanders, George Hagen, Keith Adams, Roy Young and Stan Matusczak.
The next group included Juan Marichal, Dick Jones, Sunny Sumner and Harold Lake.
The ninth group consisted of Mike Murphy, Burt Nebbitt, Myron Bettancourt , Harry Goodchild and Gene Lambert, with the 10th (and final) group consisting of Brian Asselstine, Ken Moore, Chuck Campbell, Jim Griffith and Norm Augusto.
Each golfer paid $125 to participate in this game.
That night, about 700 baseball fans went to Santa Maria’s Elks Lodge to attend the Hot Stove dinner after the tournament, which began with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. followed by the dinner.
Sitting at the head table were Rick Burelson, Boston Red Sox shortstop, Steve Kline, pitcher for the Cleveland Indians, John McNamara, San Diego Padres manager, Al Downing, Willie McCovey, Juan Marichal and Dusty Baker.
As true with Murphy’s law, so it was with the first Hot Stove Celebrity golf game.
Cappy started the day with being hit in the mouth by an errant golf ball in early hours of the golf tournament. That night, he opened the star-studded Hot Stove dinner after the tournament, sporting four stitches to his mouth. However, his wounds didn’t stop the one-time minor league baseball executive of the year from giving out praise and accepting it from the likes of Juan Marichal, of the San Francisco Giants, and Willie McCovey, as well as other baseball stars whose names could have been included in Who’s Who in Baseball?
A name well-known for many years in the world of baseball, Leo Durocher, and the scheduled guest speaker, was unable to attend as he’d been hospitalized a few days earlier with possible heart problems.
In addition, when Lefty Gomez, the originally slated master of ceremonies, sent a message to Cappy that he’d have to bow out because he’d be in New York, Creighton Sanders, sports director of a television station in Sacramento, saved the day by stepping in to take his place.
The anticipation that the Hot Stove League dinner would be an annual event in Santa Maria became a reality when speakers, the likes of Pete Rose, Joe DiMaggio, Willie McCovey, Willy Mays and a host of others volunteered to participate in the annual event. Also included in on the guest list were professional baseball players from the city and tri-counties area.
Proceeds of the day were turned over to Hancock College and the Santa Maria Indians.
Working with Harada were Hancock coach John Osborne and Scoop Nunez, the Indian’s general manager.
When all was said and done, Saturday might have begun inauspiciously for Cappy, but it ended with many accolades and a standing ovation.
It was a good night for Toru Miyoshi, too, when he won a 19-inch television set in a drawing.