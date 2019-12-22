Shirley Contreras: Hopper, Hughes, Jones, Mesquit, Soares, West - making Santa Maria history

Martin Luther Hopper, son of George and Lou Hopper, was born in Santa Maria in August of 1885. After attending local grade schools and graduating from Santa Maria High School, he spent his next 22 years as a traveling salesman before returning home to manage the Broadway Bootery, and also to serve as director of the Santa Barbara County Fair. A member of the Santa Maria Club, Mr. Hopper lived at 709 South Lincoln Street with his wife, Inez.
Brothers Homer and Louis Hughes, sons of farmers George and Rachel Hughes were born in Westmoreland, Kansas, and came to Santa Maria in 1888 where they attended public schools. They later owned and operated the United Cigar Store and were listed in the "Who's Who in Santa Maria" of 1931. Homer married Allo Frances Willie of San Luis Obispo in 1907 while Louis married Zoraida Ontiveros, granddaughter of Juan Pacific Ontiveros, in 1905. Both Homer and Louis were members of the local Elks organization.
Albert Reynolds Jones, son of Thomas Allen and Sophia Jones, was born in Central City in 1876, just 5 years after the pioneer Jones family had set down stakes in the dry, desolate and windy valley. During that same year the carpenter shop, T. A. Jones and Son, (Thomas Allen and his son, Samuel Jefferson) opened its doors on South Broadway, specializing in the making of furniture, cabinets and coffins. With growth and a later tragic fire, this business was to know four locations, with each site playing a prominent part in the history of Santa Maria.
In 1896 Albert, then 20, became a clerk in what remained of his father’s store after the hardware and stove department was sold to Bryant and Bell. It was not long before Jeff's son, Roscoe, came to work there after finishing high school. The two young men later bought an interest in the store, eventually becoming managers.
Albert, who lived at 301 South Broadway, was an honored Past Master of the Hesperian Masonic lodge and Past Noble Grand of the Odd Fellows.
Albano J. Mesquit, who was born in Salinas in 1871, came to Santa Maria in 1901 with $50 in his pocket and began work as an upholsterer and carpet layer. He eventually bought out the upholstery shop owned by Harry Foss at 120 East Main Street. After about two years in business, he moved to the Southwest corner of Broadway and Chapel, but soon moved back to East Main Street where he remained until it was time to move again.
In 1920 he purchased a large lot at 201 East Main Street, at the corner of McClelland, and put up a new building. Mesquit, who lived at 117 East Hermosa Street, was member of the Knights of Columbus.
Manuel Cordoza Soares was born in the Island of Pico, Azores Islands in 1874, and arrived in Santa Maria in 1892 where he began to farm. He later opened a men's clothing store. In September of 1902 he married Ann Evangeline Laurence at Guadalupe. Soares, who lived at 1001 South Broadway, was a member of the Moose, Eagles, and the I.D.E.S.
John Frank West, husband of Sadie West, who served as the city’s first female City Council member, was born in Warsaw, Michigan in 1878. In November of 1888, he came with his parents, John and Harriett West, to Santa Maria where he attended Washington and Agricola grammar schools. On Dec. 30, 1903 he married Sadie Wood in Nipomo where the couple lived before moving to Santa Maria in 1912. A former blacksmith, West spent the latter part of his life in raising game birds for the county and state while also running West's Battery Shop. He and Sadie lived at 800 North Broadway where Sadie also conducted her real estate business. John died in July of 1931, while Sadie was serving on The Council and is interred in the Santa Maria Cemetery.
These people, all pioneers of Santa Maria, make up the cemetery section near the mausoleum. When I do tours of the cemetery, I try to point out their grave sites, and tell what contributions they made to the history of the valley.