Shirley Contreras: Hopper, Hughes, Jones, Mesquit, Soares, West - making Santa Maria history

In 1896 Albert, then 20, became a clerk in what remained of his father’s store after the hardware and stove department was sold to Bryant and Bell. It was not long before Jeff's son, Roscoe, came to work there after finishing high school. The two young men later bought an interest in the store, eventually becoming managers.

Albert, who lived at 301 South Broadway, was an honored Past Master of the Hesperian Masonic lodge and Past Noble Grand of the Odd Fellows.

Albano J. Mesquit, who was born in Salinas in 1871, came to Santa Maria in 1901 with $50 in his pocket and began work as an upholsterer and carpet layer. He eventually bought out the upholstery shop owned by Harry Foss at 120 East Main Street. After about two years in business, he moved to the Southwest corner of Broadway and Chapel, but soon moved back to East Main Street where he remained until it was time to move again.

In 1920 he purchased a large lot at 201 East Main Street, at the corner of McClelland, and put up a new building. Mesquit, who lived at 117 East Hermosa Street, was member of the Knights of Columbus.