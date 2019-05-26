June 12, 1874: Guadalupe Lodge No. 237 F & AM was established in a meeting held at the Odd Fellows Lodge.
June 4, 1881: The first meeting of what was to become the Hesperian Lodge No. 164 F & AM was held in Central City.
June 1891: Santa Maria Union school district was formed.
June 6, 1893: The Santa Maria Joint Union High School district was formed.
June 1897: The Goldtree Tract was purchased by Union Sugar
June 1903: Deane Laughlin brought the first car into Santa Maria.
June 17, 1907: Santa Maria’s City Council approved plans for Carnegie Library.
June 26, 1918: The military began drafting men to serve in World War I.
June 1921: Work began on the new Santa Maria Union High School building.
June 29, 1925: Bertram Hancock was killed when the Arlington Hotel in Santa Barbara collapsed during an earthquake. His father, Allan Hancock, was critically injured.
June 25, 1927: Santa Maria Elks Lodge No. 1538 was organized.
June 26, 1927: Louis Noire Crawford was elected Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge No. 1538
June 1928: Setsuo Aratani took his baseball team on a three-month tour of Japan.
June 9, 1928: The Minerva Club signed a contract with O. C. Marriott & Company to begin work on its new clubhouse. Total cost was $12,959.92.
June 20, 1929: The hottest day in history recorded temperatures of Santa Maria to reach 105 degrees, causing pavement to buckle up as high as a foot in some areas of the city.
June 1935: The Pleasant Valley School closed with Thelma Chamberlain Battles serving as the school’s last teacher.
June 1937: The Los Alamos Grange was organized as part of the California State Grange, the oldest general farm association in California.
June 19, 1939: A contract signed between the United States government and the Hancock School of Aeronautics provided that the school would provide both primary flying and ground training to Army personnel and to matriculate before January 1, 1941.
June 3 and 4, 1944: The first Elks Rodeo was held at the present Santa Maria Fairpark at Stowell Road and Thornburg Street.
June 16, 1944: The first trainload of German POWs , arrived at Camp Cooke from Camp Warner at Tooele, Utah. The men had been captured in North Africa
June 30, 1944: The Hancock College contract with the U. S. government was terminated.
June 1945: P-38 training was discontinued at the Santa Maria Army Air Field.
June 30, 1945: A P-3 airplane crashed into Rusconi’s Café in 100 block of South Broadway
June 1946: Camp Cooke closed after World War II. The entire camp was then leased for agricultural purposes.
June 10, 1950: The newly organized Santa Maria Valley Little League held opening day ceremonies at McClelland Park (now Simas Park).
June 7, 1967: The fountain in Central Plaza was dedicated to local dance instructor, Marjorie Hall.
June 1, 1969: Temple Beth-El, Santa Maria’s first synagogue, was dedicated.
June 21, 1971: The Santa Maria Times reported that the seal depicting the ship “Santa Maria” would be the city's new seal. The seal was designed by Ad-Arts.
June 1, 1974: Rear Admiral Owen Siler, who graduated from Santa Maria Union High School in 1938 and from Santa Maria Junior College in 1940, was appointed Commandant of the United States Coast Guard.
June 29, 1974: The Guadalupe’s Masonic Lodge No. 237 celebrated its centennial.
June 28, 1978: Linda Glines became the first woman to serve on Santa Maria’s Fire Department when she volunteered for service. On June 14, 1980, she was serving as a full-time engineer.
June 20, 1998: Santa Maria was named an All-America City by the National Civic League.
June 2000: Lompoc’s Louise Mollath was named Lompoc’s woman of the Century in recognition of her numerous contributions to the Lompoc Valley.
June 2, 2002: The Rancho de Guadalupe Historical Museum opened at 1005 Guadalupe St. in Guadalupe.
June 3, 2003: Mayor Lavagnino presented a proclamation to Rod Rodenberger declaring this date as “Santa Maria Indians Day” and congratulating the team on its 60th anniversary.
June 5, 2005: The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron (better known as the Thunderbirds) announced its new pilots for the 2006 demonstration season. Included in this group was Nicole Ellington Malachowski, the first female pilot in its 52-year history. Ms. Malachowski was born in Marian Hospital in 1974 and later attended Bruce and Adam schools, and Fesler Junior High School. The Ellington family moved to Upland in 1987.
June 21, 2005: Santa Maria resident Andy Wilson was inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame in Las Vegas.
June 6, 2010: Mayor Larry Lavagnino presented Ernie Corral and Eddie Navarro proclamations proclaiming 60 years of Little League Baseball in Santa Maria.
June 28, 2013: The California Agricultural Heritage Club honored the Adam family for its 125 years of farming on the Central Coast of California. This award was presented in Sacramento at the California State Fair.
June 3, 2017: For the first time in 60 years, the Santa Maria High School Saints won the Southern Section Division CIF Baseball Championship by defeating Moreno Valley by a score of 9-0 in Riverside.