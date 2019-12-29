Shirley Contreras: Highlights in the month of January included Sisquoc Post Office, Santa Maria Times building

Jan.13, 1881: The Sisquoc Post Office opened with Frederick Wickenden as Post Master.
Jan. 1, 1883: An Odd Fellows lodge was chartered in Santa Maria.
January 1884: The project began of moving bodies from the Thornburgh Cemetery to the Santa Maria Cemetery.
January 1884: The Santa Maria Times moved into the first brick building located in the 100 block of South Broadway.
January 1891: Construction began on the Santa Maria Union High School, and was finished in June of 1892 at a cost of $12,000.
January 1897: Work began on the building of Union Sugar Factory. The first sugar produced at the factory came to Santa Maria on September 20, 1899.
Jan. 1901: “The Gap” was officially closed when the Southern Pacific Railroad coastline track was completed at Gaviota, thus eliminating the need to take a stage from Santa Barbara to Los Olivos to connect with the Narrow Gauge Railroad to San Luis Obispo.
January 1907: The Minerva Library Club purchased a lot on South Broadway for $750, a lot intended for use as the site of the Carnegie Library. However, Carnegie decided to use City property, instead. The Minerva club property is now owned by the First United Methodist Church.
Jan. 7, 1907: Santa Maria Gas & Power Company was organized with Madison Thornburg as president. Pipelines were put down from the Brookshire Oil Lease to Santa Maria. Natural gas began serving the city on April 3.
January 1909: Rev. Junjo Izumida arrived in Guadalupe to serve as the first resident minister of the Guadalupe Buddhist church.
Jan. 18, 1910: The Women’s Improvement Club took on the board of trustees (now the City Council) for allowing Buena Vista Park to be used as a smallpox quarantine camp, calling it a “menace to the public.”
Jan. 27, 1913: Frank Crakes became the city’s fire chief, earning $25 per month. Firemen received $2 an hour, but only while they were fighting fires.
Jan. 24, 1916: The Supreme Court declared income tax constitutional.
January 1919: The Automobile Club opened its 15th branch office here in Santa Maria.
Jan. 15, 1920: Twenty-one local girls met to form the A to Z Club.
Jan. 16, 1920: Prohibition began.
January 1927: Property located at Boone & Lincoln Streets, the future site of the Minerva Club’s clubhouse, cleared escrow.
January 1927: Shipments from the valley totaled 221 carloads with carrots being the top commodity. The Santa Maria Valley had over half the total acreage of carrots in California.
Jan. 14, 1928: The First National Bank of Santa Maria, organized in 1915, was sold to the Bank of Italy.
Jan. 5, 1929: Santa Maria’s population reached 7,097.
Jan. 21, 1929: For the first time in many years, the hills surrounding Santa Maria were covered with snow.
Jan. 30, 1929: The Daily Times reported that 16,500 acres of the Santa Maria Valley property were being leased by oil companies.
Jan. 15, 1933: The new St. Peter’s Episcopal Church was consecrated.
Jan. 1939: Vaqueros de Los Rancheros began at a meeting held at the Commercial Hotel in Guadalupe. Among the Charter members were Dan Sheehy, Charles Maretti, Charlie Campodonico, Bob Camp, Eddie Fields and George Petersen.
Jan. 1, 1943: Leo Preisker, who served as Santa Barbara’s Fifth District Supervisor for 27 years, officially retired.
Jan. 30, 1945: A P-38 airplane, on routine maneuvers, crashed into Rusconi’s Café, tearing off the roof of the Economy Drug Store. Four people were killed in the crash, including Mrs. Rusconi and the pilot, Elmer Steffy.
Jan. 1946: The Santa Maria Valley Roping and Riding Club was formed.
Jan. 7, 1947: The Santa Maria Country Club was incorporated as a nonprofit corporation.
Jan. 26, 1949: The Santa Maria Times announced that dial telephones were soon to be installed in Orcutt.
January 1951: Morris Stephan was sworn in as justice of the peace of the 7th Judicial District of Santa Maria. By a decree of the Superior Court, the Justice court became the Municipal court in 1961. Stephan was later appointed by the governor as Judge of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara County. He retired from the bench in 1972 after having served in Judicial Offices for 22 years.
Jan. 1, 1953: Associated Telephone Company became General Telephone of California.
January 1959: The book, “This is Our Valley” came off the press.
Jan. 9, 1961: The swing of a sledge hammer by Santa Maria Mayor Casey Kyle, marked the beginning of the demolition of the first section of Whiskey Row to make way for the First Western Bank and Trust building on the northwest corner of Main and McClelland Streets.
Jan. 1963: Whiskey Row was demolished.
January 26, 1963: Rex Café, located on the corner of East Main and Broadway, was torn down.
Jan. 1964: The Santa Maria Jewish congregation voted to purchase 1 2/3 acres of land on Alvin Street (for $12,500) in order to build a synagogue.
Jan. 31, 1966: The Santa Maria Times announced that the city would soon receive $57 thousand for the development of Preisker Park, the city’s new central park.
Jan. 18, 1968: The Santa Maria Bank building, standing on the northwest corner of West Main and Broadway, became a pile of rubble when it was demolished to make way for a Mobile Oil service station.
Jan. 20, 1968: Union Sugar Company announced the closing of the town of Betteravia. The Betteravia Store had a half-price sale in order to empty the store. Owner, Jack Burrow, had taken over the store in 1946.
Jan. 20, 1974: The dedication and grand opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum took place at its new home at 606 South Broadway. The museum had been built on surplus city property with funds raised by the Historical Society’s members.
Jan. 23, 1980: Isamu Minami was chosen as Santa Maria’s Citizen of the Year by the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce.
January 1990: Butch Simas was elected to the Santa Maria Sports Hall of Fame.
January 1993: Nipomo’s Community Presbyterian Church was dedicated.
January 1993: Scoop Nunes, Santa Maria’s “Mr. Baseball,” was inducted into the Santa Maria Hall of Fame. He had been inducted into the National Semi-Professional Baseball Hall of Fame in Wichita, Kansas in August of 1977.
Jan. 10, 2006: Judge Zel Canter announced that he would retire after serving almost 25 years on the bench at the county’s Superior Court.
Jan. 28, 2008: The North Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee awarded Hilda Zacharias its annual Sadie West Award, an award given to an elected official who exemplifies her values and ideals. Hilda was sworn in as Santa Maria’s third female City Council member in December of 2006.
Jan. 13, 2018: The Valley Speaks came to a close with a talk by the former Santa Maria Times reporter, Karen White.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com.