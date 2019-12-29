Shirley Contreras: Highlights in the month of January included Sisquoc Post Office, Santa Maria Times building

January 1951: Morris Stephan was sworn in as justice of the peace of the 7th Judicial District of Santa Maria. By a decree of the Superior Court, the Justice court became the Municipal court in 1961. Stephan was later appointed by the governor as Judge of the Superior Court in Santa Barbara County. He retired from the bench in 1972 after having served in Judicial Offices for 22 years.

Jan. 1, 1953: Associated Telephone Company became General Telephone of California.

January 1959: The book, “This is Our Valley” came off the press.

Jan. 9, 1961: The swing of a sledge hammer by Santa Maria Mayor Casey Kyle, marked the beginning of the demolition of the first section of Whiskey Row to make way for the First Western Bank and Trust building on the northwest corner of Main and McClelland Streets.

Jan. 1963: Whiskey Row was demolished.

January 26, 1963: Rex Café, located on the corner of East Main and Broadway, was torn down.

Jan. 1964: The Santa Maria Jewish congregation voted to purchase 1 2/3 acres of land on Alvin Street (for $12,500) in order to build a synagogue.