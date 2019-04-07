* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jose Teodoro Arellanes is shown in an undated picture. The more than 32,000-acre Rancho Guadalupe was granted to Diego Olivera and Arrellanes …

Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.