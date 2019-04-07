The more than 32,000-acre Rancho Guadalupe was granted to Diego Olivera and Teodoro Arrellanes in March of 1840 was operated by Olivera, who lived on the property.
The success of the rancho, which was strictly a cattle ranch, took a downturn when Arrellanes died and his children inherited his share of the property.
Teodoro's son, Antonio, purchased Olivera’s interest in the property in October of 1861 for $20,000 and proceeded to run the ranch. He wound up owning the entire rancho through a series of promissory notes.
Although the Arrellanes family was wealthy, Antonio overextended himself. Everything would probably have worked out if there had not been for a series of drought-filled years in which thousands of cattle died on the hills for the lack of water, which resulted in many rancheros suffering tremendous losses.
When Antonio couldn’t repay the loans, Juana Estudillo, from the Rancho San Leandro, and Antonio’s aunt stepped in and purchased the property for $53,238.50, the exact amount of the indebtedness.
Estudillo entrusted the three ranchos, in Guadalupe, Casmalia and San Leandro, to her sons-in-law, who had little experience in ranch management. In turn, they hired totally incompetent men to take over the business, which resulted in Teodoro LeRoy entering the picture in 1870 at the urging of Hibernia Savings and Loan.
LeRoy took out a deed of trust in the amount of $446,849, parceled out and sold the properties and received ample compensation for his work.
When in November of 1871, LeRoy decided that the good people who were to come and live in the future town of Guadalupe should have a park to enjoy life there, he donated 8 acres along the Guadalupe River to establish LeRoy Park in perpetuity.
Jose Teodoro Arellanes is shown in an undated picture. The more than 32,000-acre Rancho Guadalupe was granted to Diego Olivera and Arrellanes …
The deed provided that this park was to be “for the use and enjoyment of the inhabitants of the future Village of Guadalupe, for recreation and healthful amusements, to promote the health and happiness of the beneficiaries, and that the trustees should prevent and exclude all improper use, all riotous and disorderly persons, and all conflicts and dissension.”
The trustees named were John Dunbar, Thomas Hart and William W. Ayres. Upon the death or resignation of any trustee, another one would be appointed to serve in his place.
In September of 1874, LeRoy filed for foreclosure, but the case dragged on until May of 1880, when the three properties were awarded to Theodore LeRoy, the highest bidder.
LeRoy Park, the oldest park in Santa Barbara County, is as old as Guadalupe.
Through the years, the annual Portuguese celebration at the park lasted three days, with people coming from miles around to watch the Chamarita dance every afternoon. The party ended with sopa, the traditional Portuguese dish.
The May Day picnic, always held on May 1, included Dr. William T. Lucas giving one of his fiery speeches to the crowds that flocked to the park to celebrate the day. Wearing a gray suit with a gold watch spanning his vest, “the doc” was the picture of authority, and people loved him.
As a private park, the land was taxed by the county.
To raise money with which to pay these taxes, the trustees occasionally rented out the park for cattle grazing. They also arranged candy and ice cream concessions for large gatherings. However, since the income was seldom adequate to pay the tax bills, Stephen Campodonico, a local merchant, often reached into his own pocket to pay them.
In 1947, when LeRoy Park was taken over as a public park by the county, the people raised money for a dance pavilion. To help fund this endeavor, Lawrence Zepeda, a World War II veteran working as a postal clerk, staged public dances and the Women of the American Legion made enchiladas.
The county left a portion of the park in its natural state with dirt grounds, picnic tables and benches surrounded by groves of tall willow, gum and cypress trees.
According to a recent newspaper story in the Santa Maria Times, LeRoy Park and its community center will soon undergo some much needed renovations and is slated to become the permanent home of the Guadalupe Library.