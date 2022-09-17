Shirley Contreras: First local businesswomen were three sisters

Samuel Thompson, who was married to Elizabeth Stephens, managed the grocery department at M. Flesiher and & Co., in Santa Maria. Stephens and her sisters became some of the first businesswomen in the area.
Contributed photo Santa Maria Valley Historical Society
Martin Stephens, the father of Santa Maria’s first businesswomen Elizabeth, Jennie and Mamie E. Stephens, donated the land on which the Agricola School was built in 1875. The photo shows the students at the school west of Santa Maria, in 1905.
Contributed photo Santa Maria Valley Historical Society
Samuel Thompson, who was married to Elizabeth Stephens, managed the grocery department at M. Flesiher and & Co., in Santa Maria. Stephens and her sisters became some of the first businesswomen in the area.
Contributed photo Santa Maria Valley Historical Society
Santa Maria’s first businesswomen were three sisters, Elizabeth, Jennie and Mamie E. Stephens, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Martin H. Stephens, who had established a homestead on Guadalupe Road at the junction of Blosser Road.
Elizabeth and Jennie Stephens (Elizabeth later became the wife of Samuel Thompson, who was in charge of the grocery department at Fleischer & Company), operated the first millinery and dressmaking establishment here, along with their mother, Mary, in the Nance building, adjoining the Jasper House. Mrs. Stephens later left the business.
In 1887 Jennie posted a notice in the local newspaper that she was selling out and was offering her entire stock of millinery stock at cost.
Mamie Stephens (later Mrs. Harvey Moore) was the first Santa Maria girl to take a shorthand and business course. On returning home, she became the community’s first stenographer in the office of Slade & Armstrong, located in an old frame building that stood at 115 West Main street, later the site of Rencher’s café.
After Samuel Slade died while gathering abalones at Shell Beach, near Pismo in 1898, Mamie went to work for the Sacramento Bee, where she remained for a short time, before returning to San Luis Obispo to teach in a business college that had just opened there. G. U. Armstrong, the other member of the partnership, moved from here to Long Beach but often visited the Central Coast where he still had some property.
Martin Stephens obtained his 160 acres of homesteaded land in 1869, and got his water from a well 75 feet deep. One of Mamie’s earliest recollections was of “Polly,” her father’s pet horse who was trained to draw the rope that lifted the bucket from the well.
Martin, born July 3, 1836, was just a boy when he came to California from Ohio, during the gold rush. However, he returned home, married and brought his bride to California in the old coastal steamer, North Star, as far as Panama, where they crossed the Isthmus with Mary riding horseback and came to California on another boat.
Mr. Stephens, for a time after locating here, worked between harvests in the Co-op store founded by John Thornburgh which stood on the southwest corner of what is now known as Main and Broadway. The settlement was called Grangeville at the time, but it was later changed to Central City and then to Santa Maria. He donated the land on which the Agricola School was built, and died at the home of his daughter, Elizabeth on Dec. 24, 1910.
Martin, his wife, Mary, Elizabeth (Thompson), Jennie (Effie Jane, whose obituary said that “she was a hopeless cripple”), Mary E. (Mamie) and other members of the Stephen family are buried in the Stephen Mausoleum located in the Arroyo Grande Cemetery.
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society.