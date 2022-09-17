 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heart of the Valley

Shirley Contreras: First local businesswomen were three sisters

Santa Maria’s first businesswomen were three sisters, Elizabeth, Jennie and Mamie E. Stephens, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Martin H. Stephens, who had established a homestead on Guadalupe Road at the junction of Blosser Road.

Elizabeth and Jennie Stephens (Elizabeth later became the wife of Samuel Thompson, who was in charge of the grocery department at Fleischer & Company), operated the first millinery and dressmaking establishment here, along with their mother, Mary, in the Nance building, adjoining the Jasper House. Mrs. Stephens later left the business.

In 1887 Jennie posted a notice in the local newspaper that she was selling out and was offering her entire stock of millinery stock at cost.

Shirley Contreras: First local businesswomen were three sisters
Buy Now

Martin Stephens, the father of Santa Maria’s first businesswomen Elizabeth, Jennie and Mamie E. Stephens, donated the land on which the Agricola School was built in 1875. The photo shows the students at the school west of Santa Maria, in 1905.

Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

0
0
0
0
0

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Local News

Breaking News

News Alerts