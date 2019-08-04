Clarence Minetti, born in 1918 in Cayucus, moved with his family to Guadalupe in 1925 where he attended local schools. After graduating from Santa Maria Union High School in 1935, he worked in local ranching and dairy operations. In 1940, the year that he and Rosalie Maretti were married, Charles Maretti, Rosalie’s father and owner of the Corralitos Ranch in Guadalupe, began to teach him the cattle business.
When Mr. Maretti died in 1947, Clarence and Rosalie took charge of the ranching operations, living on the Corralitos Ranch their entire lives.
At some point they farmed grain on the mesa and soon they were farming 2,000 acres of oats. At harvest time, they had 17 men working for them while Rosalie cooked breakfast, made lunches and cooked dinner for them all. With Clarence taking care of the cattle and overseeing the farming, and Rosalie taking care of the workers, they were frugal enough to save money and look ahead.
A few years later, Clarence heard a rumor about Mr. and Mrs. Ferrari wanting to sell their Palace Hotel. One day, in October of 1958, Minetti went to town and approached Ferarri, asking if the rumor was true. When Ferarri agreed that the rumor was accurate, and gave Minetti an asking price, Minetti went home to ask Rosalie what she thought. Since the couple had been talking about going into the restaurant business for some time they both felt that this was a miracle in disguise. Minetti immediately returned to Ferarri where the two made a deal. In short, Ferarri agreed to sell the building, erected in 1912, to Minetti.
When Minetti talked with Rosalie’s cousin, Dick Maretti, about joining them in the new business, the conversation resulted in Dick and his wife, Jean, joining the Minettis as business partners in this new venture, which they took over that same year.
Dick ran the bar, which opened December 1, 1958, while Clarence took over the dining room. Since the dining room had been closed for about 15 years, Clarence had his work cut out for him. However, he waited until he put in the BBQ pit before remodeling the dining room. Once the BBQ was in place, he began the project of remodeling the dining room, which opened in February of the following year.
With 14 rooms upstairs and using much of the original furniture from the Palace Hotel, the foursome found themselves in the hotel business, as well.
Although the partners experienced both good and bad times, they eventually wound up with a restaurant that became a hometown favorite.
Dick Maretti, who graduated from Santa Maria Union High School in 1947, worked at the restaurant every day, until he retired in 1996. It wasn’t a total retirement because he worked at his son’s “Maretti’s Saloon” in Santa Maria, two days per week.
Their first manager was a friend, Juanita Montgomery, who had been a hostess at the Beacon Outpost in Santa Maria. A little later, Minetti’s sister, Mary Jean, came to work for them. Mary Jean was a natural, a great cook, and could crack the whip when necessary. However, she generally got along well with the employees.
At the same time, Myrt Parra, Tosca Cernokus, Oltea Spaunkurst, Linda Leffew and Pete Amido were hired. Each of these employees worked at the Far Western for about 30 years.
For quite a number of years, the Far Western often served 400-500 people on Friday and Saturday nights, doing it all with only one hostess.
During these years, they did some remodeling, took out some rooms, and turned one into a plush card room.
A fire in 1973 demolished the upstairs. Fortunately, there wasn’t much damage to the downstairs area, so they rebuilt again, adding an upstairs bar and banquet room.
Although closed from March 13 to June 3rd, The Far Western reopened on in time for the rodeo weekend.
In 1996, when Dick Maretti retired, the Minetti family bought Dick’s interest and formed a family limited partnership, with all of their three children, Marie, Suzie and Tyke, involved.
Clarence Minetti was an icon, said to have been “bigger than life.” He was an active member of the Santa Maria Elks Lodge, having joined the service club in 1946. He became a lifetime member in 1971, and was chosen as exalted ruler of Lodge 1538 in 1961, served on the Elks Recreation Foundation board and rode herd over the Elks Rodeo for half a century. He was an active member of both the Rancheros Visitadores and the Vaqueros de Los Ranchos.
The Minettis moved the Far Western Tavern to Orcutt in 2012, bringing with them the historic mahogany bar, cowhide upholstery, as well as many artifacts.
All of the founders of the Far Western Tavern are now gone, with Dick Maretti passing away in 2010 at the age of 81, and his wife, “Jean” in 2015; Clarence Minetti was killed in an auto accident in March of 2011, and the 94 year-old Rosalie died in 2015.
The Orcutt Far Western Tavern, currently run by daughters Marie and Susan, continues to carry on the traditions developed by their folks, and attracting locales and visitors alike.
The Santa Maria Valley, being one of California’s most productive agricultural regions, yields everything from strawberries to broccoli, and the Far Western Tavern is proud to feature a diverse selection of these ingredients that are grown by family and friends in the surrounding fields.