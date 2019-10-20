The jumble of cardrooms and saloons which once lined the 100 block on the north side of East Main Street is now a distant memory to those who lived through the days when “Whiskey Row” was a thorn in the sides of the diligent campaigning ladies of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
Whiskey Row was a man’s world, and from the beginning, like most newly formed western towns, Santa Maria had its fanatical “wet” and “dry” factions.
For as long as anyone can remember, the saloons served as “social clubs” where men could go to have a drink of two, play friendly (and sometimes not so friendly) games of poker, and talk politics.
When the question of incorporation appeared on the ballot in 1895, the “wet” and “dry” factions met on hostile ground. With County government and its men of the law mostly confined to Santa Barbara, local saloons could pretty much run their businesses without any interference. The “wets” wanted to keep it that way, and refused to tolerate anyone rocking the boat.
Campaigning was vigorous, but at that time, the “wets” proved to be shrewder at the game of politics. In scattering handbills throughout the town warning of the higher taxes that went hand-in-hand with incorporation, they hit the townspeople where they were most vulnerable – in their pocketbooks.
In addition, incorporation would not only mean higher taxes, but sidewalks would need to be set down and the streets paved. Who would pay for all of this? The property owners, of course!
After the votes were counted, Santa Maria defeated the incorporation measure by a vote of 100 to 90. However, the handwriting was on the wall.
After the city incorporated in September of 1905, the first city ordinance imposed a $75 municipal license on saloons, payable every three months. In addition, running a saloon in a disorderly manner, or a saloon becoming a public nuisance were grounds for having its license subject to immediate revocation.
Whiskey Row passed the test of endurance, and remained a thorn in the side of most of the townspeople. For many years, the city council members were faced with the problem of what to do with the blight of East Main Street. Finally, in 1959, the council put its cards on the table. That block had to go!
Curtis Tunnell, who served as mayor from 1957 to 1960, tried to improve the city’s downtown area, most specifically the area known as Whiskey Row.
In July of 1959, the City Planning Commission approved a planned community zone for the entire block that housed Whiskey Row.
The meetings went smoothly, with only a few of the property owners speaking up. At one of the meetings, Mike Firfires asked several questions about the status of the property owner under a PC zone.
He concluded the question of the commission by quipping,”well, we elected the City Council and I sure hope that they will do right by us.”
A redevelopment agency, with powers of condemnation to force cooperation among property owners, became a reality.
As it seemed to be impossible to negotiate with the Row’s property owners, who had shown no indication of trying to rehabilitate the strip, the mayor finally ran out of patience.
At another city council meeting in 1959, Tunnell waited until all other city business had been discussed before slamming his gavel on the table and announced, “I would like to discuss the 100 block on East Main Street, called by some, ‘Whiskey Row.’”
Describing the place as “an eye-sore,” he went on to say that the city could not afford to tolerate the area.
“Every property owner in the downtown area suffers. As the city grows, I think that the present downtown business district must do everything it can to sharpen the place up.”
Tunnell continued to try to encourage voluntary action, but to no avail.”
Since gambling in Santa Maria took place only in Whiskey Row, the mayor thought that the council might consider prohibiting gambling in Santa Maria, in general. However, he added, “I am not proposing, at this time, that we do prohibit gambling, but I am proposing that we talk about it, have it on the agenda in the near future,” he said.
He held two more meetings with property owners and tried to encourage them to get together and form a committee to start some action. Although there was some talk, there was nothing even approaching any uniformity of thought.
Finally, with nowhere else to turn, the time had come to grab the bull by its horns and call for the total destruction of Santa Maria’s eyesore. In no uncertain terms, he announced, “Whiskey Row must go!”
During the following years, “The Row” was declared a redevelopment area, the property was purchased and, after much litigation, the buildings began to be torn down and Santa Maria’s "eyesore” eventually became known as Central Plaza, Santa Maria’s centerpiece of beauty.